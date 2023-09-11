Kenanga Futures Unveils “Grow Your Futures” Campaign to Boost Retail Participation on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives

Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives at Kenanga Futures

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (““) proudly announces its latest nationwide initiative, the “Grow Your Futures” Campaign. Geared towards building a smart derivatives trading community, this Campaign marks a stride forward in cultivating a network of savvy and well-informed traders. With a commitment to democratise access to the world of Futures, the Campaign which began on 4 September, is predicated on lowering barriers to entry through reduction in account opening fee (from RM3,000 to a nominal RM10), attractive prizes worth up to RM10,000, one-on-one coaching sessions, as well a commission-free trades.“Our emphasis on inclusive retail participation underscores our Campaign’s commitment towards nurturing financial empowerment. It is an invitation to newcomers and novice Futures traders, providing them the opportunity to unlock the potential of this vehicle for portfolio diversification and risk management. It is a powerful avenue for hedging equity portfolios, as well as taking a position on the daily market fluctuations,” says Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives of Kenanga Futures.“Our steadfast belief is rooted in the transformational power of knowledge, because we understand that informed traders make confident decisions. Equipping our clients with tools, resources and educational support necessary for their journey, has been a cornerstone of our approach at Kenanga Futures,” added Azila.As part of this campaign, account opening fee is reduced to a nominal RM10 from the standard RM3,000. Participants who trade a minimum of 10 Bursa Malaysia Derivatives contracts stand a chance to win the grand prize of a Blueshark R1 Smart Electric Scooter valued at RM10,000. Complementing this reward, participants are also in the running to win other prizes, including the Ultra-Light Series 4 Electric Scooter worth RM1,200, and e-Touch n’Go credit worth RM500.Taking this further, the first 50 participants who open a trading account with Kenanga Futures will benefit from a complimentary one-to-one coaching session, as well as 20 commission-free trades across any of the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives products highlighted below.The 12 Bursa Malaysia Derivatives products covered by this Campaign range from Crude Palm Oil Futures (““) and FBM KLCI Futures (““) to Options on FKLI, Gold Futures, Mini FBM 70 Index Futures, Options on FCPO, KLIBOR Futures, USD Crude Palm Oil Futures, RBD Palm Olein, East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures, and 5-Year MGS Futures.The FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index Futures is also part of the line-up – a unique offering that provides leveraged exposure to companies recognised for their Environmental, Social and Governance practices.“We commend Kenanga Futures for their ‘Grow Your Futures’ Campaign’ that aligns with our shared vision of fostering informed trading and investment strategies. Such initiatives promote investor awareness and market engagement, which contribute positively to the market’s growth and dynamism,” said Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.Recent trends underscore an increasing appetite for derivatives trading, as evidenced by the total of 19.1 million contracts traded in the BMD market for 2022, surpassing the previous record of 18.4 million contracts in 2021 by 3.7%. This demonstrates the market’s dynamic nature and its potential for substantial gains. In line with this surging interest, the “Grow Your Futures” Campaign presents an opportune path for traders. With its diverse and accessible product range, along with its educational initiatives, the Campaign seamlessly aligns with these evolving market dynamics, offering traders a promising avenue to capitalise on the changing landscape.For more information about Kenanga Futures and the “Grow Your Futures” Campaign, please visit http://www.kenangafutures.com.my Hashtag: #KenangaInvestmentBank

About Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd

Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd is an award-winning Malaysian listed derivatives broker regulated under the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia Berhad. The company offers clients electronic market access to trade listed products on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives and CME Group. Apart from being a direct member of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad and the clearinghouse, the company is also a registered broker with the U.S. CFTC and was granted exemption relief pursuant to Commission Regulation 30.10 which enables the company to paper directly with entities in the U.S. On the domestic front, the company has an extensive network with 24 branches nationwide licensed to trade listed derivatives.



Clients can access both U.S. and Malaysian listed derivatives on a single trading platform via the company’s trademarked real-time customised online trading solution, KDF TradeActive™. KDF TradeActive™ is available on both desktop and mobile devices, giving clients easy access to real-time market data and flexibility to trade on-the-go.



