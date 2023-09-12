Schneider Electric embraces sustainability as a business imperative at ReThink HK 2023

At Schneider Electric’s booth (J20) and across the conference program, the company will share its vision and experience in converging digitization and electrification to accelerate Hong Kong’s transition towards a greener and smarter future

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its participation as Headline Theatre Sponsor of the Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre at ReThink HK 2023, which will be held on September 14-15, 2023, in Hall 1CDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).Stepping into its 4th edition, ReThink HK is amongst the city’s largest business events for sustainable development , and represents a cross-sectoral platform for championing ESG transformation and game-changing innovation.“The urgency to address climate change calls for everyone to rethink what we can do. We are thrilled to join ReThink HK for the third year to help accelerate Hong Kong’s transition towards a smarter and greener future – one which uses innovation to reimagine how we live, consume, do business, and thrive together,” said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong.This year, Schneider Electric joins as Headline Theatre Sponsor of the Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre, which will host the “Rethinking Built Spaces” program in partnership with the Hong Kong Green Building Council on Day 1, and the “Rethinking Facilities Management” program in partnership with the International Facility Management Association Hong Kong Chapter on Day 2.As part of its expanded presence at this year’s conference, Schneider Electric representatives will be speaking at seven sessions across the two-day conference.Schneider Electric’s participation in ReThink HK 2023 reaffirms its position as a leader in sustainable innovation. Delegates are invited to visitto experience Schneider Electric’s cutting-edge digital technologies enabling integrated company management across the entire lifecycle.The following solutions and services will be showcased at the Schneider Electric booth:Hashtag: #ReThinkHK23 #OnlyWayForward #sustainability #climatechange #greenbuildings

About Schneider Electric