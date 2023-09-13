Culture week in Sapa, Vietnam celebrates 120 years of tourism

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – From Sep 20 to Sep 30, 2023, Sa Pa, a charming town in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, commemorates the 120th anniversary of tourism in Sa Pa. Since the beginning of this year, Sa Pa has organised numerous of festivals and cultural activities to celebrate the event, attracting more than 2 million tourists.During three days, from September 20 to 23, art performances depicting the rich yet unique culture of ethnic groups living in the area will take place at the Sa Pa Centre Square and the Xuân Viên Park in the town centre.Especially, together with professional artists, local ethnic people will take part to present two elaborately-staged performances, Điểm Hẹn (Rendezvour) and Vũ Điệu Dưới Trăng (The Dance under Moonlight). Come from Mông, Dao, Tày, Giáy and Xa Phó ethnic groups in the area, these amateur actors will depict vividly and realistically a ‘slice’ of their life and culture.The venues where they stage the plays will be setup with art installations inspired by the nature and local life. The setting, associated with the ethnic culture, will offer audience a better understanding about the region as well as its people and culture.Vũ Điệu Dưới Trăng (The Dance under Moonlight) – a new form of art performance combining different elements such as stage installation, modern sound and lighting effect, will be debut at the Sa Pa Centre Square.Both the performances Điểm Hẹn (Rendezvour) and Vũ Điệu Dưới Trăng (The Dance under Moonlight) are special gift for tourists visiting Sa Pa during the Cultural Week celebrating the 120th anniversary of Sa Pa Tourism.The most well-known sightseeing spot in Sa Pa is Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Việt Nam. With a height of 3,143 metres above sea level, this is also the highest mountain of the three Indochinese countries and has been dubbed, “The Roof of Indochina”.Fansipan is beautiful all year round and is suitable for tourists to visit at any time of the year. In the summer time, it’s an ideal destination for them to enjoy the cool breeze, running away from the burning heat in the delta and lower altitude regions.In the autumn, the picturesque scenery of Fansipan with blue skies and glowing sunlight can enthrall the eye and splinter the mind of any traveller. Not just Fansipan, but also the entire Sa Pa town seems to glow in the radiant colour of terraced rice fields.When winter comes, Sa Pa Town is covered in mist, while Mount Fansipan is blanketed with white snow and ice. The majestic beauty of the mountains and forests combined with the snow give Sa Pa a fairyland feel.Each spring, when bright pink flowers blanket the peach jungle alongside the pure white of plum blossoms in hundreds of cultivation farms, and the colouful and vivid rose gardens contrast with refreshing green tea farms, Sa Pa becomes the favourite attraction in the Northwestern region of Việt Nam.Not only seducing tourists by its charming beauty of natural landscapes, Sa Pa also lures tourists with its rich and unique culture of ethnic groups living in the area, including Mông, Dao, Tày, Giáy, Xa Phó.During the 120th celebration of Sa Pa Tourism, several major hotels in Sa Pa, such as Hotel De La Coupole – MGallery, Châu Long, Sapa Garden Hotel and Sapa Paradise Hotel, have been offering special promotions on room rates. Transportation companies Interbus Line and Sao Việt have been applying a ticket discount programme for their passengers. Tour operator and travel company Vietravel has presented several interesting tour packages with special prices.The authorities of Sa Pa Town always seek to develop and diversify tourism products, and at the same time improve constantly the service quality, aiming to create professional tourism products that entice more tourists to choose Sa Pa as a reliable and attractive destination.***The main contents and activities of the “Culture and Tourism Week” in Sapa:1. Sep 20: Opening “Cultural Tourism Week” Welcome 120 years of Sapa tourism.2. Sep 23: Celebration of 120 years of Sapa tourism3. Program to experience and explore Sapa4. Sep 22: Sa Pa international mountain marathon program – VMM 20235. Sep 18-24: Exibition of agricultural products and OCOP products in Lao Cai6. Sep 26-28: Organize cultural exchange events7. Sep 29: Event “Full Moon Festival Night”8. Sep 30: Sports Dance FestivalHashtag: #Vietnam

