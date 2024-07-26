Correcting and Replacing: Funeral Director of Confidence Funeral Featured on Association of Trade & Commerce for SME 500 Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2024– Confidence Funeral Services wishes to issue a clarification statement in relation to the press release issued on 03 June 2024, titled “Funeral Director of Confidence Funeral Featured on Association of Trade & Commerce SME 500 Award.”

The correct information is that Confidence Funeral Services was awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award in 2020, not 2024. Any previous mentions or implications that the award was won in 2024 or any other year are incorrect and should be disregarded.

We acknowledge and apologise for the misinformation in the original press release which incorrectly used the Singapore SME 500 Award 2024 logo in its content.

Confidence Funeral Services has not applied for or received the Singapore SME 500 Award for 2024. The Singapore SME 500 Award 2024 is an ongoing recognition programme administered by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) that continues to highlight exemplary SMEs in Singapore.

To rectify the misinformation, Confidence Funeral Services will publish this Clarification Notice on its website and social media handles for thirty-nine (39) days, matching the duration the original incorrect press release was available.

Confidence Funeral Services and its digital marketing agency, OOm Pte Ltd, apologise for any confusion caused. We appreciate your understanding and support as we ensure the accuracy and transparency of our communications.

Please find the revised press release below.

Confidence Funeral Services Pte Ltd announces that its Director, Zen Goh, was honoured by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) with the esteemed Singapore SME 500 Award back in 2020. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and underscores its commitment to providing compassionate and professional funeral services, serving the community with integrity and care.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Zen Goh shares, “It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) for the Singapore SME 500 Award in 2020. This award reaffirms our dedication to excellence and our focus on the needs of our clients. We will continue providing dignified and compassionate funeral services, supporting families with the utmost care during their most difficult times.”

Recognising Excellence

Being awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award, conferred by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) in 2020, is a testament to Confidence Funeral’s performance in developing and managing its operations. The award recognises SMEs that have demonstrated excellence in their fiscal performance, operational efficiency, and overall management. This marks a significant milestone for Confidence Funeral, affirming its position as a leader in the funeral services industry in Singapore.

The Funeral Industry and the Path to Confidence Funeral

Transitioning from a Navy Regular to a funeral director, Zen Goh embraced a motto: “Used to serve the nation, now serving the public.” His decision to enter this industry was driven by a determination to provide exceptional service, ensuring that no mistakes are made during such trying times.

Overcoming Challenges Faced in the Funeral Business

In its early days, the funeral industry faced challenges stemming from a lack of transparency and communication, leaving bereaved families uncertain about the procedures and costs involved. Zen Goh and his team at Confidence Funeral sought to address this by adopting a transparent approach, clearly explaining the rationales and principles behind funeral arrangements. Despite initial resistance, this approach garnered trust and respect from clients, particularly the younger generation appreciative of the clarity it provided.

While transparency requires significant time and effort from funeral directors, the team at Confidence Funeral remains steadfast in their mission. They understand that the additional time spent with grieving families is essential for providing the highest level of service.

About Confidence Funeral

Established in 2010, Confidence Funeral offers a comprehensive range of funeral services tailored to various religious and cultural preferences, including Taoist, Buddhist, Christian, and Catholic ceremonies. Their committed team of professional funeral directors extends compassionate support to grieving families, facilitating a dignified farewell for departed loved ones. Through meticulous attention to detail at every stage of the proceedings, Confidence Funeral ensures that every ceremony is conducted with the utmost respect and sensitivity. Reach out here to find out more.