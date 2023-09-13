Malaysian Government Launches RM5,000 “MSME Digital Grant MADANI”

VeecoTech Serves as Digital Partner (DP)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – The Malaysian government, through the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN Bank), and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched theunder Budget 2023, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Malaysia digitise their operations. VeecoTech Solutions , an appointed Digital Partner (DP) by MDEC, will provide digital solutions such as website development, e-commerce platforms, digital marketing, cyber security and more to help MSMEs take advantage of this grant and digitise their businesses.VeecoTech will be holding a webinar to provide more information about the grant. The webinar will be held onfor English speakers and onfor Mandarin speakers. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://www.veecotech.com.my/sme-grant/ The grant is open to all MSMEs in Malaysia that have been operating for at least 6 months. To apply for the RM5000 matching grant, MSMEs must submit an online application form and provide supporting documents, such as their business registration certificate and financial statements."We are excited to partner with the Malaysian government to help MSMEs digitise their businesses," said Alain Lye, Managing Director at VeecoTech. "We have a proven track record of serving hundreds of organisations, local and international. We can't wait to help MSMEs, even local hawkers, in Malaysia, to take advantage of this grant and grow their businesses."Grant ends when the RM100 million allocation has been fully disbursed.

About VeecoTech Solutions

Established in 2011, VeecoTech is a leading Malaysia IT solution company, specialised in helping businesses to achieve their success through digital solutions.



Together with the subsidiary companies, namely Benova and Bold Media, VeecoTech has operations in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.



Being a multidisciplinary team capable of providing an integrated and robust digital ecosystem for clients, VeecoTech’s expertise lies in website design, e-commerce, software, branding and marketing solutions.



The company has served over 500 clients from diverse industries, including public sectors, manufacturing, property, financial, healthcare, F&B and others.

