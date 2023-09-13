SPTel Launches Ultra-low Latency, Secured Edge Cloud Solution

Developed in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SPTel’s Edge Cloud solution delivers new capabilities in Infrastructure-as-a-Service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023– SPTel, a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group, today launched its Edge Cloud solution with new Infrastructure-as-a-service capabilities that will enable businesses to access Virtual Machine-as-a-service, Container-as-a-service, Storage-as-a-service and Back-up-as-a-service, putting scalability and the rapid provisioning of resources within the control of businesses. Incorporating the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, SPTel’s solution enables businesses to easily scale, manage and monitor their edge cloud resources. SPTel’s Edge Cloud is hosted within pervasive secure critical infrastructure locations across Singapore, offering ultra-low latency business application performance, proximity to the data source and robust cybersecurity protection. This allows businesses to maintain security, control, and data sovereignty over critical data. Leveraging SPTel’s ultra-low latency network and direct cloud connectivity solutions, businesses will benefit from optimum performance for their applications on both edge and leading public clouds.Titus Yong, CEO of SPTel, said, “With unparalleled levels of security, scalability, and control over cloud and network resources, business users of SPTel’s Edge Cloud solution can now enjoy a highly secure, ultra-low latency and scalable Infrastructure as-a-service that meets their evolving needs while adhering to stringent data security and network diversity requirements with rate card pricing and a simple pay-as-you-go model. SPTel is the only cloud provider to deliver a one-stop solution that covers network, compute, storage and security requirements all via an as-a-Service model, and we are excited to see how our solution helps businesses enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and unlock new growth opportunities.”Joseph Yang, Managing Director, HPE Singapore, said, “Our partner ecosystem is fundamental to our go-to-market and gives our customers choice and flexibility. Together with SPTel, we are redefining cloud management for hybrid clouds in Singapore, offering an unparalleled cloud management as-a-service solution by combining the HPE capabilities with SPTel’s secure edge cloud. Our partnership will pave the way for a digital landscape that fosters innovation, drives growth, and delivers unmatched cloud management capabilities for businesses across Singapore.”HPE GreenLake is HPE’s portfolio of cloud and as-a-service solutions, delivering the cloud experience wherever the apps and data live. HPE GreenLake services can run on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities, and connect to public cloud. HPE GreenLake has 27,000 unique customers, powers more than 3.4 million connected devices and manages more than 20 exabytes of data with customers worldwide. These organisations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators.Hashtag: #SPTel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SPTel

SPTel is a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group. SPTel uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions SPTel places a strong focus on innovation and reliability. This enables SPTel to deliver secure and scalable connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-a-a-S and managed security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and service providers. SPTel is committed to driving digital transformation by providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer experiences.



For more information, please visit www.sptel.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organisations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.



For more information, visit www.hpe.com.