bonaqua® Marks Latest Sustainability Milestone with Launch of Mineralized Water in Returnable Glass Bottles

B2B Collaboration Enables Industry-First Rollout in HotelsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – bonaqua®, Hong Kong’s leading bottled water brand1, has been promoting sustainable development for years. Echoing the brand’s mission to continuously explore sustainable solutions, bonaqua® became a sponsor of this year’s “ReThink Sustainable Development Business Forum and Solutions Expo” (ReThink Expo). A “bonaqua® Sustainability Journey and Refill Station” was installed at the expo to showcase the company’s commitment to improving packaging and promoting sustainability over the years. Meanwhile, bonaqua® unveils its mineralized water in returnable glass bottles, marking a pioneering B2B collaboration with the hotel industry. This collaboration advances bonaqua®’s sustainability vision through a 100% returnable glass bottle design.
bonaqua® believes that the introduction of its new returnable glass bottle products to the hotel and B2B industries can help drive corporate commitment to sustainability. Starting in September 2024, bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles will be available at different hotels, motivating hotel guests and its employees to adopt these eco-friendly alternatives and develop recycling habits.
Designed with eco-friendly elements including recycled materials, bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles is specially designed for the needs of the hotel industry, who shares a common aspiration on sustainability. Key features of the new bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles include:
- Recyclability: Made of high-quality food-grade glass, bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles is designed to be 100% recyclable and returnable, significantly reducing carbon emissions.
- Durability: bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles has a shelf life of up to 365 days.
- Compatibility: bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles currently comes in 250ml and 750ml bottles, catering to different needs of the hotels. For example, the 250ml bottle can be used for business conference participants, while the 750ml bottle can be placed in guest rooms for daily consumption. (Placing two complimentary 750ml bottles in each guest room will help reduce refilling frequency and staff workload.)
- Easy operation: The returnable bottle crates are light-weight and space-saving, easy to store and transport for easy daily handling by hotel staff.
- Established transportation system: A bottle return mechanism is set up with participating key customers. Multiple transportation solutions are available to suit different customer needs, supported by a professional logistics team to ensure proper recycling.
Marella Canepa Risso, Franchise Operations Director, Hong Kong and Macau at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “As Hong Kong’s most popular bottled water brand, bonaqua® has been continuously exploring packaging breakthroughs to reduce product packaging and increase bottle recyclability. We’ve also been promoting public awareness on sustainability through community campaigns such as ‘Power of Less’ and ‘Choose Less’, educating the public about proper recycling and engaging the community to build a World Without Waste together.” Marella added that the company has already been receiving orders for bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles from hotels: “This is an industry-first rollout in the hotels. By joining hands with the hotel industry, we can make significant strides in sustainability. We hope that this collaboration will inspire other industries to prioritize sustainability and work together towards a greener future.”
Packaging innovations and sustainability efforts help establish bonaqua® as a sustainable brand
The “bonaqua® Sustainability Journey and Refill Station” at the Rethink Expo not only showcased various bonaqua® bottled water packaging designs, but also, with a water refill station, invited visitors to use their refillable water bottles and invite them to rethink their sustainability habits.
The launch of bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles further enhances the brand’s commitment to a sustainable future. Since 2020, all locally produced bonaqua® mineralized water products (2L or below) have adopted 100% rPET (recycled plastics) for production of bottles, each of which weighs 11.8g (per bonaqua®’s 500 ml bottle), that is 52.8% lighter than a typical PET bottle found in the market, which weighs 18 – 32g2, helping to reduce carbon footprint by 29% 3 as compared with most other brands in Hong Kong. In 2022, bonaqua® launched its first label-less bottled water for individual sale, further reducing packaging waste and improving recyclability through innovative product packaging.
Earlier this year, Coca-Cola Hong Kong staged the first-ever “Recycle Bar”, featuring 30 pieces of 3D-printed bar furniture made out of 18,000 recycled plastic bottles, as well as a collection of rPET-turned everyday items. The exhibit highlighted the importance and benefits of recycling plastic bottles. This time around, bonaqua® displayed furniture made from rPET at the ReThink Expo with a message loud and clear: used PET bottles can be given a new life – again and again – if returned and recycled properly.
If any customers are interested in learning more about the bonaqua® mineralized water in returnable glass bottles, please feel free to contact the Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong customer service hotline at +852 2210 3888.
_____________________________
1Nielsen MarketTrack Service data shows that bonaqua® was ranked first in Sales Volume (Litre) in the Packaged Water category for the 15-year period ending November 2021 for Total Supermarkets, CVS, Drug Stores, Provision Stores and Soft Drink Outlets in Hong Kong.
2 bonaqua®’s 500 ml bottle weighs 11.8g, which is lighter than the typical PET bottle found in the market, which weighs 18 – 32g. (Source: New Life Plastics Ltd – https://www.nlplastics.com.hk/pet-hdpe/)
3 Refers to bonaqua® 500ml only.
Based on research conducted by a local university, ‘Consequential Life Cycle Analysis Results for the Development of bonaqua® Environmental Claims’ (July 22, 2022)
Compared with the other top-selling bottled water brands in Hong Kong based on Neilson Retail audit (2021) for the 500mL plastic bottle category, the bonaqua® bottle has a total CO2e that is 29% lower than an average bottle.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 15 brands offering 70 different variants such as “Coca-Cola”, “Coca-Cola No Sugar”, “Coke Plus”, “Sprite”, “Fanta”, “Schweppes”, “OOHA”, “Bonaqua” Mineralized Water, “Authentic Tea House”, “Minute Maid”, “Minute Maid Qoo”, “Yeung Gwong”, “Aquarius”, “Healthworks”, and “Kochakaden” CRAFTEA”. We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Swire Coca-Cola HK
Swire Coca-Cola HK (SCCHK) has been the authorized bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company since 1965. It is the leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer in Hong Kong which serves a wide range of beverages including “Coca-Cola”, “Sprite”, “Fanta”, “Schweppes”, “Bonaqua” Mineralized Water, “Aquarius”, “Minute Maid”, “Minute Maid Qoo”, “Authentic Tea House”, “fuze tea”, “HealthWorks”, ,”Yeung Gwong”,, and “Monster”. Apart from the products of The Coca-Cola Company, SCCHK also distributes “Nestea” tea drinks, “Nestle” ready-to-drink coffee and milk tea.