Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet Visits China on His First Official Trip Abroad

Cambodia PM Hun Manet lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday 14 September 2023 on his trip to China. (Photo: AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in Beijing on Thursday on his first official trip abroad since taking office last month. The visit demonstrates his country’s warm relations with China, Cambodia’s closest political and economic ally.

Hun Manet was expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials in the capital and to attend a weekend trade and investment expo in southern China, according to Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry.

A ministry statement said the two leaders would discuss tightening the nations’ ties with the building of a “Cambodia-China Community,” strategic directions for their bilateral relations, and regional and international matters.

