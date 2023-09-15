UAE Delegation visits Hong Kong Science Park during Belt and Road Summit to Unlock New Cooperation and Development Opportunities in I&T

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, led an official delegation on a visit to the Hong Kong Science Park including the Multi Scale Medical Robotics Center under InnoHK. (from left) H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Shaikh Saoud Ali Almualla, Consul General of UAE Hong Kong, Prof Samuel Au, Director of Multi Scale Medical Robotics Center, Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman, Albert Wong, CEO and Ir Dr HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP.