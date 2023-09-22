ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended

Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation Award

CarbonCare InnoLab

Winner

Golden Age Foundation

Winner

Outstandinga Sustainability Dividend Award

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Winner

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Winner

Sino Land Company Limited

Winner

ESG Benchmark Awards

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Diamond

Café de Coral Holdings Limited

Diamond

Kerry Properties Limited

Diamond

Link Asset Management Limited

Platinum

Sino Land Company Limited

Platinum

Fosun International Limited

Silver

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Silver

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Silver

ESG Benchmark Awards

Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility

Link Asset Management Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Winner

Kerry Properties Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance​

Café de Coral Holdings Limited

Winner

Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Diamond

HKR International Limited

Platinum

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Platinum

Analogue Holdings Limited

Platinum

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group LTD.

Platinum

Guotai Junan International

Platinum

KE Holdings Inc.

Platinum

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Platinum

Xtep International Holdings Limited

Platinum

Wang On Properties Limited

Gold

Yau Lee Holdings Limited

Gold

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited

Silver

North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited

Silver

Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)

Chinachem Group

Diamond

AXA Hong Kong and Macau

Platinum

Leo Paper Group (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Platinum

Superpower Pumping Engineering Co., Ltd.

Gold

Nixon Cleaning Company Limited

Gold

Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

Gold

FTLife Insurance Company Limtied

Gold

Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited

Gold

Yung Kee Restaurant Group Limited

Silver

TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Silver

Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)

Hong Kong Housing Society

Diamond

Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong

Platinum

The Harbour School

Platinum

Ocean Park Hong Kong

Gold

Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards

Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited

Distinction

Criteria set by Funds Manager-Distinguished ESG Company

Sino Land Company Limited

Distinction

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Distinction

Analogue Holdings Limited

Merit

Best Sustainable Vision Award

Sino Land Company Limited

Distinction

ESG Learning and Development Award

Sino Land Company Limited

Merit

Aqua Green Limited

Merit

ESG Innovative Project Award

Sino Land Company Limited

Distinction

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Distinction

Yau Lee Holdings Limited

Distinction

Chinachem Group

Merit

Analogue Holdings Limited

Merit

Link Asset Management Limited

Merit

ESG Elite Award

Value Partners

Distinction

TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Merit



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Founded by theand co-organised by the, the(Awards) Ceremony Luncheon was held at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong today. The Awards celebrates the outstanding contribution of 59 winning organisations in promoting sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities and delivering excellent corporate governance under 9 awards categories.has earned public recognition over the last two years, with keen participation from businesses and organisations from a broad spectrum of disciplines and sizes covering listed companies, non-listed companies and non-government/profit organisations. The Awards honours the hard work and achievements of organisations which have innovated and implemented good ESG practices. Themed “ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development” in its third edition, the Awards aims to celebrate businesses, individuals, and non-profit organisations who have integrated ESG practices at every level of their operation under 9 different categories. As companies with good ESG performance usually out-compete its peers, the “Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Award” has continued this year to recognise companies persistently delivering excellent corporate governance and sustainable development.Guest of Honour of the Ceremonyshared in his welcome speech, “Hong Kong, with its open and internationalised market market, robust infrastructure, a regulatory regime aligned with major overseas markets, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talents, not only has the potential, but also the responsibility to lead the region in green finance. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is already leading on various leagues’ tables in the region, including arranging Asian international bonds, insurance density, scale of asset and wealth management business, as well as offshore RMB liquidity pools and payments. Therefore, Hong Kong is wellpositioned to be the premier green finance centre of Asia.”said, “COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the significance of ESG. Increasingly more businesses and investors have recognised and embraced ESG. This has gradually turned into a major business norm. Yet many institutions are still at an exploration stage. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards possess practical experience and successful cases in sustainable development, and have set exemplars for other companies to set their foot in it. I take this opportunity to thank all winners for their contribution and congratulate them on their achievement.”mentions, “The Awards has received enthusiatic response this year with high number of outstanding contesting entries, presenting challenges to the selection process. The rising number of entries is an encouraging testament of ESG practices in the community. I look forward to the participation from more diverse industries and organisations in the future, which will induce great success of ESG development in Hong Kong.”IESGB is devoted to driving and innovating the delivery of ESG commitment by businesses and stakeholders. This year the Awards has continued to receive generous support from its ESG Data Partner. IESGB aims for this annual awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the exchange of experience and practices. IESGB looks forward to more participation from businesses in the next edition, and will work with the Government to promote ESG in the community.For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023, please visit www.iesgbawards.org For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholders’ awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.



