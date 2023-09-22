ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – Founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) and co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 (Awards) Ceremony Luncheon was held at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong today. The Awards celebrates the outstanding contribution of 59 winning organisations in promoting sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities and delivering excellent corporate governance under 9 awards categories.
ESG Achievement Awards has earned public recognition over the last two years, with keen participation from businesses and organisations from a broad spectrum of disciplines and sizes covering listed companies, non-listed companies and non-government/profit organisations. The Awards honours the hard work and achievements of organisations which have innovated and implemented good ESG practices. Themed “ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development” in its third edition, the Awards aims to celebrate businesses, individuals, and non-profit organisations who have integrated ESG practices at every level of their operation under 9 different categories. As companies with good ESG performance usually out-compete its peers, the “Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Award” has continued this year to recognise companies persistently delivering excellent corporate governance and sustainable development.
Guest of Honour of the Ceremony Mr Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government shared in his welcome speech, “Hong Kong, with its open and internationalised market market, robust infrastructure, a regulatory regime aligned with major overseas markets, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talents, not only has the potential, but also the responsibility to lead the region in green finance. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is already leading on various leagues’ tables in the region, including arranging Asian international bonds, insurance density, scale of asset and wealth management business, as well as offshore RMB liquidity pools and payments. Therefore, Hong Kong is wellpositioned to be the premier green finance centre of Asia.”
Mr Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, “COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the significance of ESG. Increasingly more businesses and investors have recognised and embraced ESG. This has gradually turned into a major business norm. Yet many institutions are still at an exploration stage. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards possess practical experience and successful cases in sustainable development, and have set exemplars for other companies to set their foot in it. I take this opportunity to thank all winners for their contribution and congratulate them on their achievement.”
Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Awards’ Jury Panel mentions, “The Awards has received enthusiatic response this year with high number of outstanding contesting entries, presenting challenges to the selection process. The rising number of entries is an encouraging testament of ESG practices in the community. I look forward to the participation from more diverse industries and organisations in the future, which will induce great success of ESG development in Hong Kong.”
IESGB is devoted to driving and innovating the delivery of ESG commitment by businesses and stakeholders. This year the Awards has continued to receive generous support from its ESG Data Partner Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. IESGB aims for this annual awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the exchange of experience and practices. IESGB looks forward to more participation from businesses in the next edition, and will work with the Government to promote ESG in the community.
Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023:
For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023, please visit www.iesgbawards.org.
For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE.
Hashtag: #IESGB
Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholders’ awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.
| Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation Award
| CarbonCare InnoLab
| Winner
| Golden Age Foundation
| Winner
| Outstandinga Sustainability Dividend Award
| Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited
| Winner
| Kerry Logistics Network Limited
| Winner
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Winner
| ESG Benchmark Awards
| Henderson Land Development Company Limited
| Diamond
| Café de Coral Holdings Limited
| Diamond
| Kerry Properties Limited
| Diamond
| Link Asset Management Limited
| Platinum
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Platinum
| Fosun International Limited
| Silver
| Kerry Logistics Network Limited
| Silver
| Techtronic Industries Company Limited
| Silver
| ESG Benchmark Awards
| Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
| Link Asset Management Limited
| Winner
| Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
| Henderson Land Development Company Limited
| Winner
| Kerry Properties Limited
| Winner
| Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
| Café de Coral Holdings Limited
| Winner
| Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
| Henderson Land Development Company Limited
| Diamond
| HKR International Limited
| Platinum
| Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited
| Platinum
| Analogue Holdings Limited
| Platinum
| China Overseas Grand Oceans Group LTD.
| Platinum
| Guotai Junan International
| Platinum
| KE Holdings Inc.
| Platinum
| Haitong International Securities Group Limited
| Platinum
| Xtep International Holdings Limited
| Platinum
| Wang On Properties Limited
| Gold
| Yau Lee Holdings Limited
| Gold
| Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited
| Silver
| North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited
| Silver
| Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)
| Chinachem Group
| Diamond
| AXA Hong Kong and Macau
| Platinum
| Leo Paper Group (Hong Kong) Ltd.
| Platinum
| Superpower Pumping Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Gold
| Nixon Cleaning Company Limited
| Gold
| Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited
| Gold
| FTLife Insurance Company Limtied
| Gold
| Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited
| Gold
| Yung Kee Restaurant Group Limited
| Silver
| TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd.
| Silver
| Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)
| Hong Kong Housing Society
| Diamond
| Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong
| Platinum
| The Harbour School
| Platinum
| Ocean Park Hong Kong
| Gold
| Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
| Llewellyn and Partners Company Limited
| Distinction
| Criteria set by Funds Manager-Distinguished ESG Company
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Distinction
| Henderson Land Development Company Limited
| Distinction
| Analogue Holdings Limited
| Merit
| Best Sustainable Vision Award
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Distinction
| ESG Learning and Development Award
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Merit
| Aqua Green Limited
| Merit
| ESG Innovative Project Award
| Sino Land Company Limited
| Distinction
| Henderson Land Development Company Limited
| Distinction
| Yau Lee Holdings Limited
| Distinction
| Chinachem Group
| Merit
| Analogue Holdings Limited
| Merit
| Link Asset Management Limited
| Merit
| ESG Elite Award
| Value Partners
| Distinction
| TOJOY Shared Holding Group Co., Ltd.
| Merit
About IESGB
