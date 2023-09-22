Man Impersonating as Police Officer Arrested for Scamming Job Seekers

A man who disguised himself as a police officer was arrested in Xaythany district, Vientiane Capital last month for scamming people by promising them a job in a police department in exchange for money.

In a report released by the Lao Security News on Wednesday, the arrest occurred after many residents alerted the Xaythany Police Department about a fake police officer who was defrauding people of a substantial amount of money, in lieu of a job in the police.

The man was identified as a 35-year-old Chankham Sonelavong resident of Viengthong district, Bolikhamxay Province.

In his confession, the 35-year-old said he had been carrying out this fraud since 2019 and had deceived numerous individuals into paying him a fortune.

According to the report, the total financial losses caused by Chankham were around THB 340,000 (LAK 1.3 billion).

Chankham admitted that he would don the uniform of a lieutenant colonel and use forged documents to defraud people, assuring them of a position in a police department or any other job they desired.

In their notice, the police department urged residents to notify them immediately if they are suspicious of anyone impersonating a police officer in the future, as this would prompt law enforcement officers to take immediate action.