The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 “Explored the Next Generation of Smart Property & Facility Management in Greater Bay Area”

Sr Paul WONG Kwok-leung

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Welcome Speech

Sr Charles HUNG Chuen-ka



Chairman, Property and Facility Management Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Opening Remarks

Ms Winnie HO Wing-yin, JP



Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People’s Republic of China

Keynote Speech by Guest of Honour

Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP



Founding President of Guangdong Property and Facilities Management Association of the Greater Bay Area and Legislative Council Member (Architectural, Surveying, Planning, and Landscape), Legislative Council of The Hong Kong Special Administration Region of The People’s Republic of China

The Challenges for Smart Property and Facility Management

Mr LI Yongxin



President of Guangzhou Property Management Association &



Mr CHEN Zuoqin



Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Yuexiu Services Group Limited and Director of the Digital and Intelligence Committee of Guangzhou Property Management Association

The Practice of Smart Property and Facility Management

Mr Nixon CHAU



Managing Director & General Manager



SenseTime Hong Kong

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Innovation for Inclusion: Accelerating the Transformation of Property & Facility Management

Ar. Donald CHOI Wun-hing, JP,



Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group

ESG – The Soul of Corporation

Mr CHEN Yaozhong



Vice President of the Shenzhen Property Management Industry Association &



Mr CHEN Haizhao



Secretary of the Party Committee and Managing Director of China Merchants Property Operation

The Core of Integrated Facility Management Business – Creating Value for Clients

Mr Arthur LEE Hok-yin



Assistant Director/3, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People’s Republic of China

Shaping Smart Facility Management with BIM-AM & IoT

Ms Bella CHHOA



Director – Asset Management, Sino Land Company Limited

Enhancing Customer Journey through Innovation

Mr IP Siu-chuen



Director, Hong Yip Service Company Limited

An Uplift of Intelligent Property Facility Management for Enjoyment of Smart Service and Quality Lifestyle

Sr Louis LEE Man-ho



Organising Committee Chairman of the HKIS – Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023

Closing Remarks



001 Ms Winnie HO, JP, Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People’s Republic of China (6th from right), Sr Paul WONG, President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (5th from right), Sr Charles HUNG, Chairman, Property and Facility Management Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (6th from left), Sr Louis LEE, Organising Committee Chairman of the HKIS – Property and Facility Management Division Conference 2023 (5th from left), Mr LI Yongxin, President of Guangzhou Property Management Association (4th from right), Sr Hon Tony TSE, BBS, JP, Founding President of Guangdong Property and Facilities Management Association of the Greater Bay Area and Legislative Council Member (Architectural, Surveying, Planning, and Landscape), Legislative Council of The Hong Kong Special Administration Region of The People’s Republic of China (4th from left), Mr CHEN Zuoqin, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Yuexiu Services Group Limited and Director of the Digital and Intelligence Committee of Guangzhou Property Management Association (3rd from right), Mr CHEN Haizhao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Managing Director of China Merchants Property Operation (3rd from left), Mr Nixon CHAU, Managing Director & General Manager, SenseTime Hong Kong (2nd from right), Ar. Donald CHOI, JP, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Chinachem Group (2nd from left), Sr Prof Eddie HUI, MH, JP, Professor of Department of Building & Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Vice Chairman of Property Management Services Authority and Past Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors – Property and Facility Management Division (1st from right) and Prof James CHAN, MH, JP, Managing Director of Charterwealth Professional Limited (1st from left) at the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors – Property and Faculty Management Division Conference 2023.

002 Ms Winnie HO Win-yin, JP, Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People’s Republic of China

003 Sr Paul WONG Kwok-leung, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors delivered the welcome speech.

004 Sr Charles HUNG Chuen-ka, Chairman of the HKIS Property and Facility Management Division delivered the opening speech.

005 The conference drew over 230 industry professionals across the Greater Bay Area.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 –at the Chiang Chen Studio Theatre, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University today.With the theme of, the conference attracted 230 guests from Hong Kong and the Mainland in attendance. The conference brought together industry experts, practitioners, and academics from across the Greater Bay Area to share insights on industry development and explore the latest strategies for technology applications in property and facility management.attended as the Guest of Honour.Due to the rapid digital innovation and transformation in the construction industry in Hong Kong and the country in the past few years, exploring the smart technology adoption in property and facility management would be important to facilitate smart city development and improve the living quality.Meanwhile, the rising demand for property management and infrastructural development in The Greater Bay Area has brought new industry dynamics. With the support of theand, the expert and industry leaders in the Mainland engaged in fruitful discussions with the local speakers and participants to forge the industry development in the future.mentioned in her opening address, “Embracing innovation and collaboration is crucial for improving the quality and efficiency of our property and facility management services. The Housing Bureau has been integrating innovative technology in construction and management services to improve efficiency, quality, safety and sustainability while reducing waste and pollution. The conference today offers a platform to leverage strengths, share best practices, and explore smart solutions in smart property and facility management in the Greater Bay Area, aligning with the government’s Smart City blueprint.”The conference comprised eight presentations and two panel discussions. Hosted by, Professor of Department of Building & Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Vice Chairman of Property Management Services Authority, Past Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors – Property and Facility Management Division andManaging Director of Charterwealth Professional Limited, twelve industry leaders were invited to explore the current opportunities and challenges of smart technology adoption in property and facility management and share their visions for technology adoption within the Greater Bay Area over the next ten years.“the conference theme, The Next Generation of Smart Property and Facility Management in Greater Bay Area, could not be more apt in resonating with our mission and vision. As we step into an era of unprecedented technological advancements, it is imperative that we leverage our expertise to shape a future that is not only smart but also user-centric and age-friendly.”“Property and Facility Management is renowned as one of the indispensable professions in supporting the core business of the organisations as well as our living. Our profession has been widely recognized locally and internationally. It’s time to explore how to leverage our advantages to enhance service quality with technologies and create synergies with the professionals in the Greater Bay Area to elevate the excellence of the property and facility management. ”“With over 230 participants joining from 44 supporting organisations ranging from HKSAR government, professional institutions in the Greater Bay Area, today’s conference is a benchmark event in showcasing the synergy and technology adoption in the Greater Bay Area. We will continue collaborating with government and industry to advance industrial practices and standards through different activities and collaboration in the Greater Bay Area.Conference Booklet is downloadable here High-resolution event photos are downloadable here Hashtag: #TheHongKongInstituteofSurveyors

