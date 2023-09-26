GROW with Singlife and BlackRock Launch Innovative Investment Trio to Bolster Investor Wealth Amid Economic Volatility

The Trio offers investors access to liquid alternative solutions from S$200, alongside unique equity and fixed income investment funds

BlackRock Strategic Funds – Systematic Asia Pacific Equity Absolute Return Fund A2 SGD-Hedged, an alternatives fund that invests broadly across Asian equity markets that seeks to deliver consistent, low-volatility positive returns, regardless of market fluctuations. This fund offers access to a liquid alternative strategy with a minimum investment of just S$200.

BlackRock Global Funds US Dollar Short Duration Bond Fund A10 SGD-Hedged, a fixed-income fund which invests in high-quality short-term USD bonds, offering investors diversified income sources and overall portfolio resilience. The fund seeks to offer investors a stable monthly distribution.

BlackRock Circular Economy Fund A5G SGD, a global cross-sector thematic equity fund that invests in companies at the forefront of the net-zero carbon transition. The fund’s sustainability thematic exposure is expected to complement earnings growth over the long run. The fund provides a quarterly distributing share class, in addition to capital appreciation from equity investments.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 –, the integrated investment platform under homegrown financial services company, today announces the launch of, a suite of three unique investment products designed to help investors grow their wealth in a challenging market.The GROW x BlackRock Trio is a timely launch amid global economic volatility. Rising inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions are creating headwinds for investors. In this uncertain environment, investors are looking for investment products that can help them to preserve their capital while aiming to generate sustainable returns to achieve their long-term financial goals. The products within GROW x BlackRock Trio are designed to meet these needs by offering investors targeted exposure to various asset classes.GROW customers will be able to access all three funds in the GROW x BlackRock Trio portfolio through an exclusive offering.The investment options in the Trio are:"Given the complexity of today's macroeconomic conditions, safeguarding and nurturing investments has never been more vital," said. "Diversification is always the key. Leveraging BlackRock's leadership in investment solutions, we are delighted to introduce a robust trio of financial products. Rather than attempting to time the market – a high-risk strategy – the GROW x BlackRock Trio offers investors the opportunity to construct a diversified portfolio with resilience and long-term growth as the primary objectives.""We are delighted to collaborate alongside GROW with Singlife, leveraging BlackRock's integrated platform, to serve the holistic needs of their clients," said. "This collaboration underscores our fiduciary commitment to provide investors access to innovative products, global insights, and risk management capabilities – and to ultimately empower them to achieve better portfolio outcomes."The GROW x BlackRock Trio commenced its initial public offering on 18 September 2023 and is set to officially launch on 11 October 2023.On 11 August 2023, both companies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce a diverse range of investment solutions tailored to the needs of a wide-ranging investor base. The GROW x BlackRock Trio is the first of many investment solutions that GROW and BlackRock have in the pipeline in the coming months.

