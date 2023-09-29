Lao Govt Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles to Protect Environment, Reduce Fuel Import Costs

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Laos is pushing for the increased use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country to reduce funds spent on importing petroleum.

To support its EV ambitions, the Ministry is keen to facilitate the production, supply, and usage of these vehicles, as well as support the setting up of EV charging stations around the country.

Buavanh Vilavong, the Director General of the Department of Industry and Handicraft under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, highlighted the importance of adopting EVs in Laos to minimize the financial burden of importing petroleum.

He emphasized that by transitioning to electric vehicles, the country can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and move towards a sustainable transport system that uses clean energy and is better for the environment.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce will also be working with the natural resources and environment sector to implement strategies for handling expired batteries, as electric vehicle batteries must be replaced every seven to 10 years for smaller vehicles, and three to four for larger vehicles like buses or vans. This is to ensure that there are no negative impacts on the environment and the population from the disposal of used EV batteries.

Due to its considerable potential for electricity generation through renewable sources, Laos aims to increase its EV consumption to at least 1 percent of total vehicles by 2025 including cars, buses, and motorcycles. It also plans to install at least 50 charging stations across the country to support this transition.