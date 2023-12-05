New Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Project to Be Completed by End of 2024

Construction is currently underway for the 5th Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Project, with an anticipated completion date set for the end of 2024, according to Vatthana Phandanouvong, the deputy head of the project.

On 29 November, Vatthana reported that 81 percent of the project had been completed. This includes 69 percent of the bridge and 93 percent of related facilities.

Underscoring the project’s strategic importance, Kikeo Khaikhamphithoune, Lao Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the project’s role in bolstering the enduring friendship and cooperation between Laos and Thailand.

The project broke ground in August 2019, funded by a loan of over THB 1.38 billion (USD 39 million) from the Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) in Thailand.

Spanning a total length of 1,350 meters across the Mekong River, the bridge connects the Paksan district in Bolikhamxay Province, Laos, to Bung Kan province in northeastern Thailand.

Within the Paksan district, the bridge’s location is in Kuy Oudom village, situated approximately 10 kilometers north of the district’s administrative center.