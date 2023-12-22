Five More Boats Packed With Refugees Approach Indonesia’s Shores, Air Force Says

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities detected at least five boats packed tight with refugees approaching the shores of Aceh province, officials said Thursday.

The boats are the latest in a surge of vessels that have arrived in Aceh, most carrying Rohingya refugees from southern Bangladesh, where the persecuted Muslim minority fled in 2017 following attacks by the military in their homeland of Myanmar.

Indonesia intensified patrols of its waters after a sharp rise in Rohingya refugees arriving since November, said Aceh’s Air Force Base Commander Col. Yoyon Kuscahyono. He said air patrols detected at least five boats Wednesday entering Indonesian waters, likely carrying Rohingya refugees. They were spotted entering the regencies of Lhokseumawe, East Aceh, Pidie, Aceh Besar, and Sabang in north Aceh province.

Indonesia appealed to the international community for help on 12 December, after more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees arrived on its shores since November.

Muslims comprise nearly 90 percent of Indonesia’s 277 million people, and Indonesia once tolerated such landings while Thailand and Malaysia pushed them away. But there has been a surge of anti-Rohingya sentiment in 2023, especially in Aceh, on the northern part of the island of Sumatra, where most end up landing. Residents accuse the Rohingya of poor behavior and creating a burden, and in some cases, they have pushed their boats away.