Laos Advances Russian Language Education with Cultural Festival

A series of events unfolded in Vientiane Capital, Laos, as the Association of Teachers of Literature and Russian Language hosted “Russian Language in Asia” on 21-22 December.

The events were supported by key institutions, including the Russian Center of Science and Culture, the Department of Russian Language of Laos, and the Center of Open Education in the Russian Language, operating within the National University of Laos.

The primary focus of the program was to provide professional development opportunities for educators, including teachers of the Russian school at the Embassy, university-level Russian instructors, and translators. The goal was to introduce the latest teaching methods and address current trends in education, with a particular emphasis on challenging aspects of the Russian language such as verbs of movement and phonetics.

Lao teachers had the opportunity to attend lectures and participate in master classes to enhance their understanding of these intricate language components. The program also delved into innovative teaching tools, including interactive, game-based, and communication methods, presented by experienced Russian colleagues.

For students aspiring to study in Russia, language proficiency tests for A-2 and B-1 levels were organized, enabling an objective assessment of education quality and the formulation of recommendations for adapting educational programs to meet current student needs. Special attention was given to reading and writing skills.

The culmination of the events took place on 22 December with the Cultural Festival of the Department of Philology at the University of Laos. The festival featured active participation from the ACCUL delegation, which adorned the Russian stand and engaged in singing Russian songs with students. Mosaic Park Publishing House showcased fiction and children’s literature, while the culinary aspect was not overlooked, with guests treated to dried goods, Baranski, and sweets imported from Russia

Post-festival, books were generously presented to the Russian Language Department and the Russian School of the Russian Embassy, covering a spectrum of art, pedagogical, and methodical literature. Visual-methodical materials were distributed to all educational institutions involved.

The collaborative efforts of the Russian organization and the Ministry of Education have enriched the professional development of Russian language educators in Laos and strengthened cultural ties and educational opportunities for students pursuing studies in Russia.