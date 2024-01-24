Churches, Temples and Monasteries Regularly Hit by Airstrikes in Myanmar, Activists Say

Human rights agencies and United Nations investigators have found evidence that security forceswith bombs, mass executions of people detained during operations, and large-scale burning of civilian houses.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which tallies political arrests and attacks, at least 4,416 people have been killed by security forces since the 2021 takeover.

Tuesday’s report, compiled by the Myanmar Witness project of the United Kingdom-based Centre for Information Resilience, analyzed in depth five claims of airstrikes causing major physical damage to churches in Chin state over several months in 2023 and concluded that all five could be verified.

Religious buildings are accorded special protected status under international law.

At least 107 religious buildings — including 67 churches and five Buddhist monasteries — have been destroyed by the military since the 2021 takeover in Chin state alone, the Chin Human Rights Organization said. A 2023 report by the International Commission of Jurists, covering the period through April, counted 94 major Buddhist religious sites and 87 Christian ones destroyed or damaged nationwide.

Myanmar Witness cross-checks evidence such as photos, videos and witness accounts found on social media with satellite photo analysis and other methods to try to verify human rights abuses. The ultimate aim, said project director Matt Lawrence, is “providing material to international mechanisms that can hold perpetrators of atrocities to account.”

The report did not address whether the strikes were deliberate, but wrote that the Myanmar Air Force’s “overwhelming air superiority” makes it likely that they were conducted by the government.

Many human rights activists believe that the military aims for religious buildings.

“Bombing churches is much more than just collateral damage,” wrote Benedict Rogers, former East Asia team leader for the human rights organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide and author of three books on Myanmar, wrote in an email interview. “Targeting them is part of a deliberate strategy,” he said.

The military regime is intolerant of non-Burman ethnic and non-Buddhist religious minorities, he said. in 2017, the military carried out a brutal counterinsurgency campaign in the western state of Rakhine that drove about 740,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.