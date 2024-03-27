Ken Auto Group Unveils All New-Mazda CX-60 SUV in Laos

Keo Auto Group Co., Ltd., the official agent of Mazda cars in Laos since 2012, unveiled the highly-anticipated All-New Mazda CX-60 SUV on 22 March. The grand launch event took place at the showroom headquarters in Village Phosi, Sikottabong District, Vientiane Capital, with the participation of Manywon Vongxay, Director of Foreign Trade Department, and Thippanet Keomanivong, President of Keo Auto Group Co., Ltd.

Thippanet expressed his enthusiasm for the brand’s growth and commitment to meeting the growing demand for vehicles in Laos. “The official unveiling of the All-New Mazda CX-60 SUV shows our dedication to bringing cutting-edge automotive technology to the Lao society,” he said.

The Mazda CX-60 is designed to offer an exhilarating driving experience while embodying the brand’s design philosophy of “Noble Toughness.” This design concept strikes a harmonious balance between a powerful, intelligent, and elegant aesthetic. The SUV boasts a meticulously crafted exterior and interior that exudes beauty, comfort, and modern artistry.

Inside, the Mazda CX-60 offers a luxurious and premium driving experience. It features innovative software that memorizes the driver’s seat preferences and automatically adjusts various settings such as seat position, steering wheel, side view mirrors, HUD display, audio system, and cabin climate control.

The SUV is equipped with three main displays, a full TFR-LCD driver’s dashboard, a large head-up display (HUD), and a central monitor for information and entertainment. These displays are positioned to optimize the driver’s viewing angle, minimizing unnecessary eye movement and presenting crucial information in an easily understandable manner.

The interior measures 4,745 mm in length and 1,680 mm in height, with a turning radius of 5.4 meters. The Mazda CX-60 also features decorative lights around the front and rear doors, adding a touch of elegance and comfort to the cabin. Additionally, the panoramic roof offers passengers a wide view and floods the cabin with natural light. In terms of audio experience, the Mazda CX-60 is equipped with a Harmonic Acoustics sound system, with an increased subwoofer area for enhanced sound quality. Under the hood, the CX-60 is powered by a SKYACTIV-G gasoline engine, a 4-cylinder powerhouse capable of delivering a maximum power of 188 horsepower (PS). It comes paired with a responsive and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a wider gear range that strikes the perfect balance between driving performance and environmental efficiency.

The launch of the All-New Mazda CX-60 SUV marks another great milestone for Keo Auto Group Co., Ltd. and Mazda in Laos. With its innovative features, luxurious design, and powerful performance, the CX-60 is poised to capture the hearts of automotive enthusiasts and meet the evolving needs of the Lao market. As the demand for high-quality vehicles continues to rise, Mazda’s commitment to delivering excellence ensures that the brand will remain a driving force in the automotive industry for years to come.