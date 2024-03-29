Melco Style Presents “SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL” – Explore a SANRIO World of Unlimited Love and Cuteness

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 March 2024 – Get ready to step into a joyous world of SANRIO CHARACTERS at Studio City with the “SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL” campaign launching on March 29. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on a SANRIO journey with their favorite characters including HELLO KITTY, MY MELODY, KUROMI, CINNAMOROLL, GUDETAMA, POMPOMPURIN, BAD BADTZ-MARU, KEROKEROKEROPPI, and LITTLE TWIN STARS.

Studio City will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of SANRIO charm, featuring life-sized installations of endearing characters with camera-ready spots throughout the resort, and a number of exclusive experiences*. Guests are invited to explore SANRIO-themed interior designs, savor gourmet delights at selected outlets, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind SANRIO themed Golden Reel cabin experience complete with a limited-time SANRIO CHARACTERS afternoon tea set offer.

In addition to the visual and culinary delights, the Carnival also offers a host of interactive activities designed to delight and engage. From SANRIO CHARACTERS meet-and-greets to complimentary popcorn giveaways, the Carnival ensures a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Guests can also capture and share joyful moments to receive special gifts.

Melco Style WeChat members may enjoy exclusive privileges* — members can look forward to complimentary gifts upon spending MOP500 at designated outlets and a SANRIO CHARACTERS X Melco Style Macau Pass with a spend of MOP1,000.

Whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering the charm of Sanrio family for the first time, the “SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL” is the perfect way to welcome spring.

SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL- LAUNCHING ACTIVITIES

Activity 1: Receive one limited exclusive SANRIO CHARACTERS tote bag upon taking photos with on-site installations and share on social media with campaign hashtags^. Applicable dates: March 29 – March 31 Time: 14:00 – 20:00 Activity 2: Guests wearing or carrying any SANRIO CHARACTERS apparel can enjoy a free ride on the Golden Reel. Applicable dates: March 29 – March 31 Activity 3: Free popcorn offer to immerse yourself in the carnival atmosphere of the SANRIO CHARACTERS cute invasion at Studio City! Applicable dates: March 29 – June 30 Time: 12:00 – 18:00

^The designated hashtags:

#Sanriocharacters

#StudioCity

#MelcoStyle

#Sanriohk

For more information, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/sanrio-at-studio-city

*Terms & Conditions apply

Hashtag: #Sanriocharacters #StudioCity #MelcoStyle #Sanriohk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.