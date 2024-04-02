Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Drives Regional Empowerment with China’s Inclusive Entrepreneurial Powerhouses

|MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
|NAME
|COMPANY
|INDUSTRY
| KELVIN POOH
GROUP CEO
|EAGLE RENEWABLE ENERGY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.
|RENEWABLE ENERGY
| TAN LEE LEE
HEAD OF CHINA
|SBA STONE FOREST CORPORATE ADVISORY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.
|PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
| TUNG MING YIU
ACCOUNTING DIRECTOR
|TOWN RAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
|MANUFACTURING
|FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
|COMPANY
|INDUSTRY
|MOON AERO (SG) PTE LTD
|TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
|SHOPLAZZA
|TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT
|INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
|COMPANY
|INDUSTRY
|LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|REAL ESTATE
|CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
|COMPANY
|INDUSTRY
|JENSCARE SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.
|HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|REAL ESTATE
|OATLY SHANGHAI CO., LTD
|CONSUMER GOODS
|SBA STONE FOREST CORPORATE ADVISORY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.
|PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES
|SHENZHEN SHANGRI-LA HOTEL LIMITED
|HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND FOOD SERVICES
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.