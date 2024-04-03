Songkran in Bangkok with EM DISTRICT will dominate the global tourism scene

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Bangkok remains Thailand’s undisputed tourism leader, attracting visitors from around the world with its unmatched charm and allure. Cementing its position as the ultimate destination for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences with recent accolades and upcoming festivities.

With a staggering 22.78 million visitors flocking to its streets annually, Bangkok claims the title of most visited city in the world in 2023 according to World of Statistic, In addition to its undeniable appeal, Bangkok magnet adventurers, culture enthusiasts, and wanderers across the globe.

Bangkok was recently named the number one destination by DestinAsia magazine, further confirming its status as one of the world’s top travel destinations. In recognition of Bangkok’s exceptional hospitality, rich cultural tapestry, and endless array of attractions, this prestigious award underlines the city’s exceptional reputation.

The city gears up for the upcoming Songkran festival, celebrating this ancient tradition as an intangible heritage by UNESCO. From April 13th to 15th, Songkran sweeps across Thailand, transforming its bustling streets into a jubilant carnival of water fights, cultural performances, and joyous festivities.

Moreover, Songkran heralds a time of respite for locals and tourists alike, as the city experiences reduced traffic congestion in Bangkok, allowing visitors to navigate its streets with ease and convenience. The premier shopping destination in Bangkok, EM DISTRICT, includes EMPORIUM, EMQUARTIER and EMSPHERE, and offers a wide variety of activities to delight and indulge every palate.

From the acclaimed “Kud Thai” event which means Thailand’s best selection, showcasing Thailand’s finest offerings starting from 27th Mar – 18th April 2024, to the curated selection of Thai souvenirs, local fashion & lifestyle, Muay Thai and supreme local fruits at EMPORIUM “Kud Thai Pop fest”, visitors can partake in an immersive cultural experience from craft workshop to Thai music performance that celebrates the essence of Thailand’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. During 27th Mar – 4th April, food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at EMQUARTIER with the best Thai fruits and popular restaurants. Reaching by skywalk from BTS Prom Phong station, EMSPHERE, the latest mall in Thailand presents “Kud Thai Ent Fest”, with long-queue street food restaurants, Thai style bar, Thai traditional outfits with free photo & Thai outfit for rent (12th – 16th April), along with a captivating water tunnels entrance from 5th -17th April.

Over 30,000 people from around the world will be attended to UOB Live and Tribes Sky beach club for the Shang-gay-la event from G-circuit will be held during Songkran 12th – 15th April to celebrate love, diversity, and acceptance.

Songkran celebration at EM DISTRICT offers the tourist from around the world an opportunity to experience Thai culture in a modern way, a perfect instagrammable place during Songkran, try on traditional Thai costumes, indulge in delectable cuisine, and revel in the joyous atmosphere, which is sure to leave a lasting impression .

There’s no doubt Bangkok’s enduring appeal will continue to shine brightly on the global stage as it continues to captivate and inspire travelers with its unparalleled charm and vibrancy.

