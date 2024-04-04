LH1 Global Launch The Sail, Malaysia – One of The World’s Most Iconic Luxury Developments

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 April 2024 – Making waves in Malaysia, as one of South East Asia’s most iconic buildings,, a spectacular flagship development delivered by the award-winning real estate developer,is set to enter the world stage, with a prime collection of apartments, penthouses and suites launched onto the world stage by leading International Property Consultancy

The Sail, reaching 325 metres at its tallest point, will be larger than the Burj Al Arab and as high as the Eiffel Tower, and with 9 linked towers resembling a majestic ship fleet will make it one of the most recognisable buildings in the world. The Sail will also be home to the first Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Tower and Branded Residences in South East Asia, and the first of its kind in Malaysia. The first phase of luxury homes, available exclusively through LH1 Global, are located in the impressive Bay 3 and M Tower.

Ranging in price from £120,000 to £276,000 the selection of one, two and three-bedroom units on the market within Bay 3 offer an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in the making, whilst also benefitting from guaranteed rental yields of 6% and an expected 64% Return on Investment (ROI) over a 12-year period. Perfect for discerning investors a range of hotel suites are available to secure in the striking M Tower, priced from £199,000 to £408,000, with rental returns including a 7% rental yield, as well as an estimated 84% ROI over 12-years.

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, commented: “The launch of The Sail is a major event for the global property market and one that is an exciting and enticing opportunity for international property investors looking to enter at the first stage. Malaysia is undergoing a significant transformation, with The Sail’s location in Melaka’s City of Hope considered South East Asia’s largest regeneration project, which will only add to the potential value uplift we expect to see over the next decade.”

Upon completion, The Sail will break records, including:

The world’s longest infinity pool and highest suspension viewing deck.

The largest sky ring linking 9 towers.

Two iconic venues: The Seashell & Skyscraper Theatre.

Melaka’s first retail duty free zone.

The breath-taking luxury complex will showcase a magnificent multiplicity of unrivalled features for residents to indulge in, including a 6-star hotel.

Situated on the Melaka Straights The Sail is set within a 27.5-acre site, however, it expands across a larger plot of 166 acres known as The City of Hope, which will be an attractive, ultra-prime waterside destination.

LH1 Global is set to launch The Sail to the world at a spectacular launch event held in Dubai on Wednesday 24th April.

