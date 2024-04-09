BEST Inc Malaysia Spreads Happiness with ‘Buka Puasa’ Gathering for Shah Alam Kids

The buka puasa session served not only as sources of entertainment but also as avenues for fostering stronger bonds between the members of BEST Inc Malaysia and the children.

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, BEST Inc Malaysia treated 30 children from Pusat Jagaan Cahaya Kasih Bestari in Shah Alam for a “buka puasa”, spreading joy compassion to the less fortunate.

BEST Inc Malaysia CEO Gavin Lu with his team actively participated in this heartfelt occasion. Before the event commenced, members of BEST Inc Malaysia engaged the children in a plethora of captivating games and activities, ranging from traditional games to creative endeavors.

Prior to the commencement of the gathering, BEST Inc Malaysia members engaged the children in a variety of entertaining games and activities, ranging from traditional games to creative artworks.

These activities served not only as sources of entertainment but also as avenues for fostering stronger bonds between the members of BEST Inc Malaysia and the children.

During the event, Gavin Lu emphasized that the buka puasa gathering was more than just a joyful occasion for the children—it was an experience that deeply touched everyone involved. He reaffirmed BEST Inc Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to support the community, contributing to charitable initiatives, and continuously striving to make a positive impact on society.

Puan Hayati, the head of the center, extended her heartfelt gratitude to BEST Inc Malaysia for their unwavering support.

She commended the evening’s program, recognizing it not only as a means of fostering camaraderie but also as a testament to BEST Inc Malaysia’s corporate responsibility and social mission. In addition to engaging in games and activities, members of BEST Inc Malaysia berbuka puasa with the children, further strengthening their bond.

As a gesture of goodwill, BEST Inc Malaysia also distributed “sampul raya” to the children, ensuring they could partake in the Hari Raya festivities with utmost joy and merriment.

Hashtag: #BESTInc #BESTExpress #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment

https://www.best-inc.my/

https://www.facebook.com/BESTExpressMalaysia

https://www.instagram.com/bestexpressmalaysiaofficial/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEST Inc

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST’s mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.

Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.