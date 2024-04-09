Hong Kong’s First Internationally ISO-Certified Pet Relocation Company “Canlife” Launches New “Furry Travel” Pet Travel Service

Taking Your Pets on the Go, Without Breaking the Bank! Making tails wag worldwide.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – Attention all pet lovers and globetrotters! Get ready to embark on exciting adventures with your beloved fur-babies, as Canlife Pets Moving, Hong Kong’s pioneering pet relocation company, proudly introduces its latest pet travel service. Bid farewell to the notion that pet travel is restricted to private jets, as Canlife makes dreams of travelling with your pets a reality.

Hong Kong’s First Internationally ISO-Certified Pet Immigration Company “Canlife” Launches New “Furry Travel” Pet Travel Service Discover the World with Your Furry Friends.

According to statistical data, the number of people owning pets in Hong Kong is steadily increasing. As of 2023, the total number of registered pets in Hong Kong has exceeded 1 million, which means there is approximately one pet for every three households on average.

Canlife Founder Dr Tommy has over 15 years of vet experience and 6 years working in the import and export control at the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Initially, Canlife provided comprehensive and budget-friendly pet relocation services to discourage pet abandonment due to high relocation costs. As the market matures, they then introduce “Furry Travel” service. This all-in-one package ensures a hassle-free and memorable journey for both pet parents and their adorable fur babies. Gone are the days of leaving your beloved companions behind or entrusting their care to others while you explore the wonders of the world. With Canlife’s dedicated support, you can now create cherished memories together and revel in the sheer joy of globetrotting side by side.

Japan Becomes First Destination Under Canlife’s ‘Furry Travel’ Service

With a newly established branch in Japan, Canlife team works closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Japan, along with 24/7 emergency veterinary support based in Hong Kong. Pet owners can rest assured that their furry friends will receive the utmost care and attention throughout the entire travel process, ensuring a stress-free and comfortable experience for all.

Take pet travelling to Japan as an example, Canlife Pets Moving offers premium relocation services, including physical examination for fit to fly, ISO microchip implantation, rabies vaccination, rabies antibody testing (RNATT), application for import permit, pet seat booking, issuance of animal health certificate, and endorsement by Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, in a span of 8 months.

The procedures required to enter Japan include：

First Veterinary Consultation

ISO Microchip Implantation

First Rabies Vaccination

Second Veterinary Consultation

Second Rabies Vaccination

Rabies Neutralizing Antibody Titre Test (RNATT)

Apply Import Licenses

Third Veterinary Consultation

Japanese Official Health Certificate

Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department Endorsed Health Certificates

*The physical examination mainly ensures that the health condition of cats or dogs is suitable for export, and does not include any further testing or diagnosis fees.

3 Steps Before Considering Pet Travel



1. Find an IPATA pet shipper

Pet shippers who are members of IPATA must follow ethical guidelines in pet travel and relocating animals worldwide. Canlife is a member of the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA) and Animal Transportation Association (ATA). It is also one of the few recognized local pet travel agents by Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong.

2. Research the country requirement

Requirements vary between countries – some require specific vaccinations while others require quarantine. Research your destination’s pet entry rules and prepare accordingly. Some countries, like Australia and New Zealand, might need a preparation time of at least 7 months.

3. Crate train your fur babies

Travelling might be stressful to your pet. Other than choosing an IATA compliant kennel that allows your pet to sit, stand and lie down comfortably, training them to relax and settle in the crate under complete darkness is equally important.

About Canlife

Canlife is the first pet relocation company in Hong Kong to obtain international ISO 9001 certification. With a globally recognized standard for quality management, Canlife has served over 400 clients and their pets to relocate to different continents. Founder & senior veterinarian Dr Tommy Sze has over 15 years of vet experience and 6 years of animal import and export control in AFCD. With overseas branches in Singapore, Japan and Germany, Canlife offers professional and extensive pet relocation services to pet owners to and from around the world.

Address: Rm 1105, 11/F, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong

Tel： +852 9687 4387