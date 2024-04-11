Generali Hong Kong Triumphs with Six Wins at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2024”

5-Star QDAP Savings

5-Star QDAP Retirement

5-Star Whole Life Critical Illness Insurance

5-Star Term Critical Illness Insurance

5-Star Savings Insurance Legacy

5-Star Savings Insurance Retirement

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – Generali Hong Kong has secured six prestigious accolades at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2024”. The awards, which serve as a benchmark of quality within the insurance industry, saw Generali Hong Kong receiving the highest honor in the following categories:

Organized by 10Life, the largest insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2024” is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.







Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.