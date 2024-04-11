THE MICHELIN Guide Extends To Da Nang, Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – Michelin is delighted to announce that the MICHELIN Guide has added the city of Da Nang to its gourmet destination portfolio. Consequently, Da Nang becomes the third Vietnamese city to see its gastronomic scene spotlighted by the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, right after the ones of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City where the MICHELIN Guide debuted last year.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, says: “We are absolutely delighted to continue the MICHELIN Guide’s journey in Vietnam. After a bright beginning earlier last year in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the addition of Da Nang to the MICHELIN Guide’s family is another proof of the vibrancy and quality of Vietnam’s culinary scene, as well as of the richness and authenticity of its local food culture. Our Inspectors are currently on the field to realize a restaurant selection we will be proud to share in June not only with local gourmets but also international food lovers and travelers“.

Globally known as an acclaimed touristic destination, Da Nang is also a true heaven for food lovers. As a proud ambassador of Central Vietnamese cuisine, Da Nang has impressed the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors with quality and variety of local specialties available to offer – be it Mì Quảng, Bún Chả Cá or famous Bánh Xèo. Seafood restaurants, all proposing an abundance of very fresh or live marine creatures, as well as street food delicacies are not to be missed, and the MICHELIN Inspectors have been taking pleasure sitting by the side of the road to enjoy culinary gems, such as a bowl of congee with braised duck.

In addition to these traditional specialties or eateries, Da Nang also offers a lively fine dining scene, shaped by both local chefs making the most of local produce, as well as international chefs, who have fallen in love with the city and brought to it their hometown tastes.

The extension of the MICHELIN Guide to Vietnam is supported by Sun Group whose Chairman, Mr. Dang Minh Truong shared, “Celebrating the culinary excellence of Vietnam’s central coast, Sun Group is thrilled to embark on this gastronomic journey with the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in Da Nang. Just as we have been dedicated to showcasing Vietnam’s rich culture and beauty to the world, we are excited to see the spotlight shine on the exceptional dining experiences that this vibrant city has to offer. We are delighted that the unique flavors and culinary wonders of Da Nang will finally be celebrated by both local and international food enthusiasts. The MICHELIN Guide’s presence in Da Nang will be further expected to illuminate the city on the world tourism map, contributing to attracting international visitors to Da Nang.”

The 2024 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang will be announced during one single ceremony, to be hosted in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2024 (exact date to be communicated later).

To learn more about the MICHELIN Guide history, methodology or selection organization, please visit guide.michelin.com/vn/en or follow updates on facebook.com/MichelinGuideAsia and instagram.com/michelinguide.

About Michelin

Michelin’s ambition is to sustainably improve its customers’ mobility. The leader in the mobility sector, Michelin designs, manufactures, and distributes the tires best suited to their requirements and uses as well as services and solutions to improve transport efficacy. Michelin also puts forward offers that allow its customers to enjoy unique moments when traveling. Michelin also develops high-technology equipment intended for multiple fields. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 175 countries, employs 132,200 people and operates 67 tire factories that, together, produced approximately 167 million tires in 2022. ( www.michelin.com).