Introducing MyWord: Kardome’s Customizable Generative AI Wake Word Technology

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL – Newsfile Corp. – 16 April 2024 – Kardome, a leading provider of voice AI technology, has recently launched MyWord, designed to empower end-users by allowing them to create their own Wake Words. This unique feature puts the power of voice customization directly in the hands of the user, creating a seamless and genuinely personalized voice experience.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8225/205630_d0e0a831d49969b0_002full.jpg

MyWord is a revolutionary solution that eliminates the need for expensive artificial intelligence (AI) model training. It values each user’s voice preferences and allows customers to personalize voice interactions by creating their own Wake Words. For example, users could set their Wake Word as “Hello Daisy” or “Hello Alfred.”

Manufacturers and OEMs benefit from MyWord’s customization feature, which allows customers to personalize their voice experience without costly development cycles. This ability significantly reduces their production costs while enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Kardome’s voice AI technology uses the “Few Shot Learning” architecture, which trains the core AI model to solve new identification problems with just a small number of voice samples or labeled training data.

“Our proprietary generative AI technology eliminates the need for expensive AI model training, making MyWord a cost-effective and accessible solution for manufacturers and end-users,” said Dani Cherkassky, CEO of Kardome. “MyWord is a game-changer for the voice technology industry, and we’re excited to see the possibilities it opens up across industries.”

MyWord operates fully offline, ensuring utmost privacy for consumers. This commitment to privacy is a crucial feature of MyWord, along with its lower latency, minimal power consumption, and cost-effectiveness. These features make MyWord a trusted choice in today’s hardware design landscape.

MyWord adapts seamlessly to various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. It enables personalized voice interactions in cars, medical devices, smart home gadgets, and more.

About Kardome

Kardome is a leading provider of voice AI technology that allows for personalized and natural voice interactions. Kardome’s proprietary Gen AI technology eliminates the need for costly AI model training and makes voice customization accessible to end-users. Kardome’s solutions are used across automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries.

Contact:

Laura Tate

VP Marketing

323-205-6436

laura.tate@kardome.com

