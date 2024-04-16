“Nomad Awards”: Inaugural Annual Technology Application Competition in the Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area

Promoting Cross-border Learning and Exchange Inspiring Students to Innovate Community Projects with the Latest Technology



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2024 – In this rapidly evolving era of technology, it is crucial for students to learn how to apply the latest advancements and transform their imaginative ideas into reality, turning the impossible into possible. Preface, a technology education company committed to providing cutting-edge and high-quality technology education for students of all ages, has partnered with FTLife Insurance (“FTLife”), UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre & Rotary Action Group for Peace, Cyberport, Ocean Park, Esperanza, The Hong Kong Association for Computer Education, and other institutions to launch the first, large-scale and cross-border technology application competition in the Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area – Nomad Awards 2024. We encourage students to actively participate in interactive activities, receive comprehensive technology training, benefit from seminar guidance, and engage in hands-on project development. Through these experiences, they will have the opportunity to personally engage in technological innovation projects and learn how to effectively utilize technology to build innovative communities, working together towards a sustainable future!

Nomad Awards welcomes students from Hong Kong, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area to participate, fostering cross-border learning and exchange, and enabling students to broaden their horizons beyond their local context and connect with the future world. The competition offers impressive prizes valued up to HKD 50,000, as well as a range of exciting sponsored opportunities, including study abroad programs, internships at leading companies, cutting-edge technological products, and various other valuable prizes. Additionally, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion for their contributions towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, further recognizing their efforts in making a positive impact.

Students from across different educational levels are welcome to participate in the Nomad Awards across the following categories: Primary School, Secondary School, and University and Open Group. Students ranging from age 9 to 24 years old, from Primary School P4 to University and Open Group, are welcome to participate. Participants will focus on four major industries: “Health and Wellness”, “Arts and Culture,” “Retail” and “Travel and Hospitality.” They are encouraged to use innovative technologies such as programming, artificial intelligence, and more, to develop impactful projects that can be applied in diverse formats. Nomad Awards will provide participants with over 30 hours of continuous training, including online assessments, workshops, community tours, and more, to provide participants with a practical understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the real-life challenges faced by communities and businesses today. Experienced mentors will guide the participants in conceptualizing innovative technological solutions, explaining the concepts of innovative thinking, programming and artificial intelligence applications, product research and development, and presentation skills training.

Earlier, the organizing institution Preface and title sponsor FTLife, along with various supporting organizations, held the launch ceremony for the Nomad Awards. Tommie Lo, the founder and CEO of Preface, stated, “Every child has unlimited creativity, and with the right platform, they can create works that have a far-reaching impact beyond our imagination. Technology knowledge and skills are increasingly important in the real world, and even students without programming experience can participate in the Nomad Awards. The competition provides technology training programmes and mentors who will guide young participants in learning and applying coding knowledge, artificial intelligence, and more. We believe this can help students enhance problem-solving skills, analytical abilities, and communication skills.”

FTLife is the proud title sponsor of this competition and views the initiative as part of their “EDUtainment” flagship event series known as “MyFuture.” Miss Denise Au-Yeung, Chief Strategy Officer of FTLife expressed, “Committed to creating value beyond insurance, we aim to provide children with opportunities to challenge themselves and discover their potential. We will focus on the area of ‘Health and Wellness,’ where students can use technology and programming knowledge to promote physical and mental well-being in society. We look forward to exchanging ideas with students from Hong Kong and even the Greater Bay Area. With our industry insights combined with students’ innovative thinking, we can create sustainable shared value and contribute to society.”

The deadline for registration for the Nomad Awards competition is April 21, 2024. We encourage all students from Hong Kong, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area to actively participate and seize this opportunity!

First Greater Bay Area Annual Technology Application Competition “Nomad Awards”

Application Deadline: April 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Eligibility (Hong Kong, Macau, and Greater Bay Area students):

Primary School: P4 to P6 / Year 4-6

Secondary School: Form 1 to Form 3 / Year 7-9 (Division 1); Form 4 to Form 6 / Year 10-13 (Division 2)

University and Open Group: Ages 17 to 24

Competition Process:

May to June 2024: Nomad 100 Challenge (Community Treasure Hunt with Quizzes, Workshops, Interactive Challenges)

July to August 2024: Training and Project Building

August 25, 2024: Competition Day

Mid-September to November 2024: Apply Tech Solutions into the Community

December 7, 2024: Grand Finale and Exhibition



Prizes and Certificates:

Up to HKD 50,000 worth of prizes, sponsored overseas study tours, exclusive dinner exchange with industry leaders, internship opportunities (awarded to finalists)

Various tech devices, including smartwatches, tablets, laptops, headphones

Certificates of completion for United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Tech Advocate (upon completion of relevant training)

Registration link and more details: https://www.preface.ai/nomad-awards/en/

Download photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1F9aVVKNFHq4GNkKQtuRkEjAquer7zKX2?usp=drive_link

Organizer: Preface



Title Sponsor: FTLife Insurance

Supporting organizations:

UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre & Rotary Action Group for Peace

Cyberport

Ocean Park

The Hong Kong Association for Computer Education

Agent of Change

Hong Kong Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council

Esperanza

FlipEdu Hong Kong

Generation Hong Kong

Rotary Club of Hong Kong

Yan Oi Ton

