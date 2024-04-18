Coffee that Cares: 7CAFÉ Marks Earth Day With the New Limited-Edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee and Enjoy Bring Your Own Cup Buy One Get One Free Offer on All 7CAFÉ Drinks

HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2024 –As Hong Kong’s biggest coffee network, 7-Eleven’s own brand 7CAFÉ has always been committed to providing convenient, great-value, freshly ground coffee on the go. But there’s more in each cup than just a great taste and high quality. Committed to sustainability, 7CAFÉ has been running the “Good Coffee. Now Greener” initiative since 2022.Moreover, 7CAFÉ champions a bring-your-own-cup initiative, inviting customers to join in on the collective effort to protect our environment.

This April, 7CAFÉ stirred up excitement with its “Coffee that Cares” campaign, launched in celebration of Earth Day on 22 April. The spotlight is on their new, limited-edition offerings: Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee and Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk. 7CAFÉ uses the Swedish brand OATLY oat milk, the production of which emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to conventional dairy milk, serving up sustainability with every sip. The limited-edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee is a treat for the senses, enriched with pistachio syrup that marries a rich, nutty aroma with the creamy sweetness of oat milk, creating a taste sensation that’s a must-try for pistachio fans! For those who aren’t big on caffeine but love the flavour, the Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk offers a delightful alternative.

7CAFÉ is also offering a special three-day promotion, from Earth Day on 22 April until 24 April. During this period, customers who visit any 7CAFÉ or 7CAFÉ+ and purchase Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee or Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk will enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal. This promotion allows everyone to enjoy the rich taste of OATLY oat milk combined with high-quality, freshly ground coffee made from 100% Rainforest Alliance certified Arabica beans. It’s an opportunity not to be missed by coffee lovers who are passionate about the planet!



To support Earth Day, from 22 April to 7 May, 7CAFÉ is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for customers who bring their own cups and purchase any 7CAFÉ drink^. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote an eco-friendlier lifestyle, encouraging you to sip sustainably with your friends and loved ones. Keep an eye out for further “Coffee that Cares” promotional activities from 7CAFÉ. For additional information, make sure to watch for official announcements from 7-Eleven. Join us in making a positive impact—one cup at a time!

7CAFÉ Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee and Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Product Details:

Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee $16 (Hot), $18 (Iced)

Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk (Available Iced Only) $18 The limited-edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee from 7CAFÉ features a delightful base of OATLY oat milk, enriched with a medley of grains such as brown rice and sweet corn. This combination not only boosts the drink with essential plant-based nutrients and dietary fibre but also enhances the coffee’s consistency, making it smoother and richer. A splash of pistachio syrup adds a nutty fragrance and a subtle sweetness from the oat milk, rounding out a flavour profile that’s deeply satisfying and distinctly nutty. For those who relish a nutty flavour, this concoction is an absolute must-try! The Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk (available iced only) also starts with a base of OATLY oat milk, to which a variety of grains are added, enriching the drink with an abundance of plant-based nutrients and dietary fibre. This blend achieves a smoothly creamy texture that’s both refreshing and satisfying. Infused with pistachio syrup, the oat milk transforms into a richly flavoured pistachio delight that’s perfect for those who may not be coffee aficionados but still crave a tasty treat. It’s an ideal choice for a cool, refreshing sip at 7CAFÉ this spring and summer—don’t miss out on this limited-time offering!

*The promotion is valid from 22 April (7am) to 24 April 2024. During this period, customers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all 7CAFÉ oat milk products, including the oat milk series coffees at 7CAFÉ+. This offer applies to both hot and iced drinks (note: Original and Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk are available as iced drinks only). The promotion is valid at participating 7-Eleven stores that carry oat milk products and excludes certain locations in Hong Kong and Macau (including but not limited to Repulse Bay, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok Air Cargo Terminal, AsiaWorld-Expo, Discovery Bay, Disney Administrative Building Hong Kong Disneyland Food Kiosks, Peak Tower, Ngong Ping Market, Departures Level Store at Macau International Airport, and 7CAFÉ+ outlets at Carnarvon Plaza in Tsim Sha Tsui and Sai Yeung Choi Street South in Mong Kok). Some 7CAFÉ outlets do not offer the option of hot fresh milk or iced drinks, and some products are only available at designated stores. Limited availability, while stocks last. In case of disputes, prices at individual stores prevail. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven shall have the right of final decision.

^The promotion runs from 22 April (7am) to 7 May 2024. During this period, customers who bring their own cups to purchase any 7CAFÉ drink can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer, available for hot drinks ($16) or iced drinks ($18), excluding expresso shots or co-branded crossover products. Both drinks must be served in the customer’s own cups to qualify for the promotion. This offer applies only to items of the same price and cannot be combined with other promotions. The promotion is valid at participating 7-Eleven stores that carry oat milk products and excludes certain locations in Hong Kong and Macau (including but not limited to Repulse Bay, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok Air Cargo Terminal, AsiaWorld-Expo, Discovery Bay, Disney Administrative Building Hong Kong Disneyland Food Kiosks, Peak Tower, Ngong Ping Market, Departures Level Store at Macau International Airport, and 7CAFÉ+ outlets at Carnarvon Plaza in Tsim Sha Tsui and Sai Yeung Choi Street South in Mong Kok). Some products are only available at designated stores. Limited availability, while stocks last. In case of disputes, prices at individual stores prevail. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven shall have the right of final decision.

About 7CAFÉ

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven’s own brands. Available at over 700 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from Bali and Sumatra in Indonesia, Brazil, and Honduras. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The select blend with its sweet, slightly nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven.

You can find the addresses of 7CAFÉ locations on this webpage: https://www.7-eleven.com.hk/zh/store