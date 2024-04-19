VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024

Through this cooperation, VinFast electric vehicle owners can access the high-quality aftersales services available at Mobivia’s network of 1,200 service centers in France and Germany.

Mobivia will ensure the warranty process, recommend maintenance procedures, and provide new equipment and accessories for VinFast customers, all in accordance with Mobivia’s exceptional standards.

Established more than 50 years ago, Mobivia has fortified its leadership in the automotive repair and maintenance market with a diverse portfolio of brands such as Norauto, Midas, ATU, Auto 5, and Carter-Cash. Embracing innovation in the swiftly evolving automotive landscape, the company is fast-tracking its shift towards electric mobility through its collaboration with VinFast.

Mobivia is deeply committed to sustainable mobility. Mobivia brands offer a 100% dedicated maintenance package for electric vehicles and Mobivia ensures the upskilling of its electro-technicians through dedicated training within its Academy based in Villeneuve d’Ascq, France and a network of specialized EV-Centers in Germany. Mobivia also has a research and development center staffed by engineers specialized in these technologies, who deploy their knowledge throughout Mobivia’s network via a dedicated call center.

With the guiding principle of “Placing customers at the forefront,” this collaboration underscores VinFast’s dedication to supporting both French and German communities in their shift towards eco-conscious transportation and is a pivotal moment in the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer’s endeavor to expand its customer base in the European market.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Mercier, Vice-President Aftersales and Customer Ownership Experience VinFast Europe, said: “VinFast strongly believes that Mobivia’s extensive after-sales service network and skilled technical team will bolster customer confidence in the VinFast brand, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our European customers.”

Mr. Alain Flipo, CEO of Mobivia Fleet Solutions and Partnerships, stated: “Mobivia is proud to support the deployment of VinFast in Europe by providing maintenance and repair services for these electric vehicles. This partnership perfectly embodies the commitment of our brands to sustainable mobility.”

Beyond established markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is vigorously venturing into burgeoning markets across Asia, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. In addition to its home base in Vietnam, VinFast is actively promoting the establishment of electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the United States and India, with plans for a new facility in Indonesia.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu

About Mobivia

Mobivia is an ecosystem dedicated to the mobility of today and tomorrow, with 11 brands and 21 start-ups. Working alongside users for 50 years, Mobivia’s companies provide local support for everyone’s mobility, whatever their needs, means and choices, by offering useful, innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Mobivia’s 23,000 employees live out its founding humanist values and strong social and environmental commitments on a daily basis and share a common mission: “Opening sustainable mobility to all”.

For more information: https://www.mobivia.com/

