Chef Ton Ignites Gastronomic Revolution in Georgetown with New Venture, Sood

Celebrated Chef Ton Merges International Expertise with Penang’s Rich Culinary Tradition at Sood



GEORGETOWN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – Internationally renowned Chef Ton Thitid Tassanakajohn, heralded as a pivotal figure among the “Great Chefs of the World,” is poised to unveil his newest culinary venture, Sood by Chef Ton. This launch is set to transform the historic Farquhar Mansion into a beacon of gourmet innovation, located at the heart of Georgetown, famously known as the “Pearl of the Orient.”

From left Chef Ton, HE Raschda Jiwalai, YB Wong Hon Wai and Mr Tony Ch’ng

The signing ceremony between Chef Ton and Regal Blossom Sdn Bhd, to be held on 20th April, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel Penang, Salon 1, Level 2, will be graced by YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy. This significant event marks a milestone in bolstering Penang’s dynamic tourism and creative economy sectors.

Sood by Chef Ton will be designed with a deep appreciation for Penang’s history and culture. The interior design team has spent over six months in Penang, exploring its rich history to gather ideas for the restaurant’s concept. The design will resonate with locals, evoking the vibrant era of Georgetown, while introducing a contemporary twist that appeals to international visitors. Furthermore, most menu items at Sood will be entirely redesigned to cater to the Penang market and its target customers. These creations will be personally designed by Chef Ton, alongside his talented executive chefs, in collaboration with local culinary talents, ensuring a unique dining experience that blends global innovation with local flavors.

Under Chef Ton’s visionary leadership, his restaurants, Le Du, which holds a Michelin star, and Nusara, recognized by the Michelin Guide, have clinched the No. 1 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in the Top 50 Restaurants in Asia for 2023. “Penang’s rich tapestry of cultures and flavors presents the ideal landscape for Sood,” said Chef Ton. “Our aim is to blend Penang’s cherished culinary heritage with cutting-edge global gastronomic innovations.” Sood by Chef Ton will also serve as a collaborative space for local and international chefs, fostering a melting pot of culinary creativity.

With Penang’s direct international flights and its status as the most visited state in Malaysia, Chef Ton believes that the region is on the brink of becoming the next luxury and lifestyle destination. The opening of Sood will not only celebrate this new gastronomic landmark but also underscore a commitment to nurturing local talent, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to work alongside globally celebrated chefs.

Hashtag: #ChefTonInPenang #SoodByChefTon #GeorgetownGourmet #PenangEats #MichelinInMalaysia #PearlOfTheOrient #CulinaryRenaissance #PenangFoodie #GlobalFlavorsLocalRoots #ExplorePenang

https://www.instagram.com/cheftonn/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chef Ton

Chef Ton is globally celebrated for his innovative culinary approach, masterfully blending traditional techniques with contemporary practices. His esteemed establishments, Le Du and Nusara, stand as beacons of culinary excellence and innovation.