Celebrating the Grand Launch of Cafe Bonita

Savouring the authentic taste of Spain．Sipping a cup of selective gourmet coffee/organic fine tea



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – Cafe Bonita, the nutritious diet inspired restaurant, is set to launch on the third floor of Madera Residences on 29 April 2024. Drawing inspiration from the Spanish design elements of Hotel Madera Hong Kong and blending with Mediterranean dietary model, Cafe Bonita offers guests a comfort yet stylish ambience to savour an array of nutritious delicacies, gourmet coffee and organic fine tea in the hustle and bustle of the city.

Embracing the concept of Mediterranean diet and creating a Spanish dining ambience

Advocates nutritious diet by incorporating the well-known Mediterranean dietary model, the head chef of Cafe Bonita cherry picks high quality ingredients from local market daily, creating a series of vibrant delicacies by fresh seafood, vegetables, and olives, paired with olive oil or home-made dressing. Cafe Bonita serves three meal periods including semi-buffet breakfast, lunch, and a-la-carte session. A two-course set lunch will be served during lunch session, offering guests a starter of the day, your choice of main course, and coffee or tea as a complement. Rotating on a weekly basis, the main course offers four options at your choice including a daily limited signature dish “Paella“, a vivid salad bowl with abundant vegetables and home-made dressings (with optional smoked salmon or garlic shrimp), a premium pasta or risotto, and a quality meat dish. The set lunch is available from 12:00pm to 2:30pm daily and starting from HK$88.

For those who love food sharing, you can pick a few plates from the a-la-carte menu, creating a lively dining ambience in a Spanish way. Kicking off the feast by an authentic Spanish delicacy “Deep-fried frog legs“, originated from the western Spain, followed by a sharing portion Paella together with a seafood-based pasta or risotto, and complement by a few traditional Spanish desserts such as “Churros“, “Leche Frita” (Spanish deep-fried milk custard), and “Torrijas” (Spanish cinnamon toast) to fill-up your sweet tooth.

Worldwide selection of gourmet coffee and organic tea

On beverages, Cafe Bonita offers a wide selection of specialty coffees brewed by various beans, regularly sourced around the world. A high-altitude single-origin (SOE) specialty coffee bean originated from Menglian County, Pu’er City, Yunnan Province is our first introduction. Only topping up of HK$8 of your coffee selection, you can indulge yourself a boast of rich flavour with nutty and dark chocolate note from the Yunnan blend. Hand-drip coffee is also available in Cafe Bonita with two options, the Brazilian Yellow Bourbon coffee beans in nutty flavors and the Colombian Caturra coffee beans in fruity notes, priced at HK$68 per serving. For tea lovers, Cafe Bonita provides organic loose leaves tea, including “Organic Eaglewood tea”, “Organic Jade Sword (green tea)”, and “Pine smoked Souchong black tea”, offering you a leisurely enjoyable afternoon in a comfort ambience.

Cafe Bonita opens daily from 7:30am to 6:00pm with meal session below:

Breakfast: 7:30am-10:30am

A-la-carte: 10:30am-6:00pm

Lunch: 12:00pm-2:30pm

For enquiries, please contact us by phone at +852 2121 9867 or via WhatsApp at +852 5722 2847 or email to cafebonita@maderagroup.com.

*For members only. Member registration is completely free of charge on the spot.

#Subject to 10% service charge.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the link: https://bit.ly/cb_grand-opening

Cafe Bonita

Address: 3/F, Madera Residences, 19 Cheong Lok Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2121 9867

WhatsApp：+852 5722 2847

Email: cafebonita@maderagroup.com

Website: maderagroup.com/hotel_madera

Facebook/ Instagram：@maderawellness

Hashtag: #MaderaHotelManagement #CafeBonita

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Madera Hotel Management Limited

Madera Hotel Management Limited, a member of the Hip Shing Hong (Holdings) Company Limited, operates hotels, serviced residences, restaurants, and yoga studio across Hong Kong and Kowloon. The group is committed to serving guests wholeheartedly with attentive service and unique staying experience.

Both award-winning hotels, Hotel Madera Hong Kong and Hotel Madera Hollywood, are well recognized and highly rated by travellers over the years, and notably honoured with the “Travellers’ Choice” by TripAdvisor, as well as other accolades from online travel platforms. The serviced apartment Madera Residences has been honoured with the “Serviced Apartment Award” from REA GROUP for several years.

As part of the commitment to environmental sustainability, Madera Hotel Management Limited adheres to several green initiatives including plastic reduction, waste reduction, and energy conservation. With continuous effort, Madera Hotel Management Limited has been honoured with the Hong Kong Green Awards by Green Council for continuous achievements (5 years or more) and other awards from green organizations.

About Hip Shing Hong (Holdings) Company Limited

Our vision is creating human wellness and fulfilling dreams for society which we believe is the true meaning of business existence. We are committed to going beyond the basics to grow together.

Since 1948, Hip Shing Hong has deep roots in the city. Today, as one of Hong Kong’s reputable private real estate developers, Hip Shing Hong will continue to deliver sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant dreams.

Growing Together, Hip Shing Hong!

For more information, please visit www.hshd.com.hk.