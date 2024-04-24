Joint Effort between Laos, China Results in Major Bust of Telecommunication Fraud Rings

Laos has handed over 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecommunication scams to China in a joint operation between the two countries’ enforcement agencies, China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on 23 April.

The raids resulted in the arrest of the Chinese suspects involved in telecommunication fraud, with authorities seizing over 1000 mobile phones and computers used in carrying out the illicit activities, according to Chinese State Media.

While specific details regarding the locations of the dens were not disclosed, Chinese officers revealed that the apprehended individuals were suspected of swindling Chinese nationals through telecommunication scams, resulting in significant financial losses. After gathering sufficient clues and evidence, the information was passed on to the Lao authorities which ultimately led to a successful arrest.

According to MGS, the operation marked a major cooperative achievement in law enforcement between Laos and China while pledging to further intensify their efforts to track down even more cross-border crimes, particularly those related to telecommunications fraud.

This is not the first cross-border team up between the two countries as Laos and China also joined force in late February this year to dismantle online fraud operations entrenched in Laos and arrested 268 Chinese telecom fraud suspects before transferring them to China for prosecution.