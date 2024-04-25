Ministry of Agriculture Supports Taiwanese Tea’s Entry into Singapore Market to Boost Global Presence

Group photo of the distinguished guests

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 – The “2024 Taiwan-Singapore Tea Industry Business-matching and Exchange Event” in Singapore is held to assist Taiwan’s tea industry in expanding overseas markets, under the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers’ Association led four local tea producers—— HGT, HIGH TEA, GOOD YOUNG, and SHYE YUE to participate in this event. The event facilitated exchanges with local industry associations, distributors, and leading bubble tea businesses, with a focus on technology in tea production. It aimed to offer a fresh interpretation of Taiwan’s tea craftsmanship and mark a new beginning for Taiwan’s tea industry on the international stage.

The event attracted numerous professionals from the food and beverage industry. Nearly 60 distinguished guests attended to grace the occasion, including chairman Mr. Hong Poh Hin (BBM) of Singapore Foochow Coffee Restaurant & Bar Merchants Association, President Mr. Eric Chua (PBM) of the Singapore Ku So (Shan Keng Thong) Restaurateurs Association, Chairman Mr. Paul Kok (PBM) of Badaling Holdings Pte. Ltd., and Mr. Thian Boon Hua, Chairman of Boon Tong Kee Pte. Ltd.

Two Memorandum of Understanding were signed on-site between the two industry associations to foster Taiwan-Singapore cooperation. This includes collaboration between the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers’ Association and Singapore Foochow Coffee Restaurant & Bar Merchants Association, aiming to promote Taiwan’s excellent tea products through Foochow Coffee Restaurant & Bar Merchants Association channels to Singaporean consumers. Another partnership was discussed between the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers’ Association and the Singapore Ku So (Shan Keng Thong) Restaurateurs Association, with hopes to integrate Taiwanese tea into Singaporean cuisine and promote it locally. Through Singapore’s vast food and beverage market and diverse marketing channels, Taiwanese tea is expected to gain recognition and approval from Singaporean consumers. The Taiwan Tea Manufacturers’ Association will continue to monitor the progress of substantive cooperation between the two sides, actively expanding the market landscape for Taiwan-Singapore tea industries and enhancing bilateral friendly relations and trade cooperation for deeper exchanges and integration in the agricultural and trade sectors.

Dr. Tung, Chen-Yuan, representative of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, stated “Taiwanese tea combines technology, culture, and various trends to create a variety of tea tastes. This event, named Cha’T GPTea, or “Gorgeous Premium Taiwan Tea,” embodies our tradition of tea drinking and represents high-quality tea.”

The entire event, through demonstrations, allowed local buyers and consumers in Singapore to understand the diversity of Taiwanese tea leaves. It is hoped that this business-matching and exchange tea event will deepen Taiwan’s presence in the Singaporean market and elevate the visibility of Taiwan’s tea industry in Singapore. The four Taiwanese representative companies will set up booths during the FHA exhibition period (April 23-26, 2024), where the Taiwan-Singapore industry representatives will engage in further in-depth discussions.

