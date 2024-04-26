“Hello China, Sunshine Hainan” International Media Tour witnessed the evolution of Hainan’s tourism and culture

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – The “Hello China, Sunshine Hainan” 2024 International Media Tour unfolded in Haikou City from April 22 to 25. Journalists from various mainstream international media outlets delved into Hainan, capturing its vibrant tourism and cultural attractions with their lenses and words.

During the tour, journalists ventured into locations like Haikou, Sanya, Qionghai, Danzhou, and Chengmai. They provided a window into Hainan’s duty-free shopping, wellness retreats, countryside excursions, yacht voyages, low-altitude flights, and cruise getaways, and their goal was to unveil the island’s evolving tourism and culture within the context of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The tourism sector is a key focus in the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. In recent years, Hainan has actively promoted the construction of an international tourism hub, continuously enhancing its appeal to both domestic and international tourists. Earlier this year, Hainan has rolled out a range of inbound tourism offerings, spanning six key themes and 12 travel routes: from visits by overseas Chinese to cultural immersions, healthcare and wellness, sports adventures, international study tours, and business trips. Among them, the newly unveiled round-the-island tourist highway has emerged as a mega tourism hotspot in Hainan.

In February of this year, Hainan’s visa-free entry policy for 59 countries including France, Germany, Japan and South Korea, has been expanded to areas including business, visits, family reunions, medical treatment, exhibitions, and sports competitions for nationals of 59 countries. Hainan Province also launched the “Hainan Trust Pay” app, seamlessly incorporating traditional POS machine functionality into a mobile application. Overseas tourists can now enjoy convenient and efficient payment experiences.

To showcase the latest developments in Hainan’s tourism and culture to visitors worldwide, Xinhua News Agency and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province jointly initiated the global selection of ” Hainan Tourism and Cultural Excellence TOP 10″ in February. Each month, they introduce a selection of tourism and cultural sites, new experiences and innovative leisure ideas unique to Hainan to global audiences, particularly to those from the 59 visa-free entry countries.

As of now, two rounds of selections have been held on the Facebook account of Xinhua News Agency, gaining publicity in more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. The initiative has attracted attention from over 600 overseas media outlets, accumulating a total of 170 million views and 60,000 comments and likes.

