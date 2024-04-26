InnoEX cements Hong Kong’s status as an I&T hub

International participation at region’s premier event for AI and tech



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – The second edition of InnoEX, the region’s premier I&T event, wrapped up successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (April 13-16).

This year’s InnoEX expanded its international reach, attracting exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, including pavilions from Canada, France, United Kingdom, India and Thailand. The ASEAN Roundtable at the event brought together government representatives from Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines. Officials from Mainland China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government also participated to share experiences and discuss smart-city development needs. Mainland China was well-represented with 20 pavilions from 16 provinces and cities.

“We found brilliant opportunities,” said Stephanie Li, Associate Director, Science, Innovation and Technology at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong. “We brought nine British companies and we found this platform very beneficial to showcase the UK’s specialities and an opportunity to explore potential collaborations. These conversations could not have happened without this event.”

InnoEX provided a productive platform for international and local participants to share insights and explore business opportunities in AI and tech.

“We met people coming from all around the world for this exhibition,” said Stéphane Monsallier, Founder & CEO of System in Motion. “We got great feedback on the AI solutions we are offering in the field of education. We got very promising leads. We are delighted. We will definitely be back next year.”

Hong Kong innovations in focus

The HKSAR Government’s Smart Hong Kong Pavilion showcased over 100 home-grown innovations to enhance life, while the Innovation and Technology Commission presented AI and robotics achievements by 16 research centres under InnoHK, a platform that fosters collaboration among esteemed researchers from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas communities.

The pavilion, with a focus on artificial intelligence applications, featured six smart areas – Smart Living, Smart Mobility, Smart Environment, Smart People, Smart Government and Smart Economy. It showcased innovative solutions adopted by more than 20 government bureaux and departments and a series of winning entries from local innovators and students.

A survey revealed that 31% of the local exhibitors at InnoEX consider AI to be the strongest I&T field in Hong Kong, followed by Fintech (27%).

Signature event of Business of Innovation and Technology Week



Co-organised by the HKSAR Government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), InnoEX, along with the 20th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) gathered some 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions and about 88,000 buyers from 139 countries and regions to share insights and explore business opportunities in the AI and tech industry.

Under the theme ‘Innovations for a Smarter World’, the event presented global next-generation smart solutions to promote innovation, while showcasing Hong Kong’s strengths as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

InnoEX was a signature event of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week, which included the Digital Economy Summit. It boosted Hong Kong’s status as an emerging international I&T hub.

