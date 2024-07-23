Veterinary Experts from Around the Globe Gather at IAVC 2024 in Hong Kong this August

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2024 – The countdown begins for the highly anticipated, set to take place on. With just around 3 weeks to go, veterinary professionals from around the world are preparing to convene for this prestigious event, which promises to be a hub of knowledge exchange, networking, and professional development.

Steller lineup of world-class speakers

IAVC 2024 boasts a stellar lineup of 15+ veterinary experts from across the world, including Drs.:

Gad Baneth (DVM, Ph.D, Diplomate ECVCP);

David Coyle (BVSc (Hons) MACVSc);

Franziska Fitz (DVM, GPCertSAS, DACVIM (Neurology));

Linda Fleeman (BVSc PhD. MANZCVS);

Chen Gilor (DVM, PhD, DACVIM);

Shimon Harrus (DVM, PhD, Diplomate ECVCP)

Rebekah Mack (DVM, DACVIM-SAIM)

Ran Nivy (DVM, Diplomate ECVIM-CA (Internal Medicine), ISVIM)

Dan Ohad (DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Cardiology), DECVIM-CA (Cardiology))

Matan Or (DVM, PhD, ESVS)

Anthony Pease (DVM, MS, DACVR)

Kersti Seksel (BVSc (Hons) MRCVS MA (Hons) FANZCVS DACVB DECAWBM FAVA)

April Summers (DVM, PhD, DACVECC)

Kurt Verkest (BVSc (Hons), BVBiol, MANZCVS, PhD)

Peter Weinstein (DVM, MBA)

Attendees can expect to hear from renowned veterinary professionals, researchers, and thought leaders who will share their valuable experiences and the latest advancements in veterinary medicine. A detailed list and profiles of the confirmed speakers can be found in the attached “Speakers Profile” and on the IAVC website.

Comprehensive conference program

The programme schedule for IAVC 2024 is packed with enlightening keynotes, panel discussions, and technical sessions led by renowned experts, incorporating a wide range of the latest advancements in veterinary medicine, technology, and best practices within the veterinary field. Key sessions will cover topics such as anaemia, thrombocytopenia, haematology, vector-borne diseases, gastrointestinal disease, orthopaedics, neurology, endocrinology, infectious disease, internal medicine, surgical, pulmonary hypertension, companion animal behaviour, tele-radiology, emergency, critical care, oncology, marketing, management, and more. A detailed programme schedule can be found on the https://www.iavc.asia/agenda.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD)

Attendees can earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points when they attend the event to support career advancement while expanding veterinary expertise. “IAVC 2024 is a must-attend for anyone serious about staying at the forefront of veterinary medicine. It offers high-quality educational opportunities and comprehensive exchanges with global experts. The event aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and innovation in veterinary practices,” said Dr. Pauline Taylor, BVM&S, MACVSc, Director of Pets Central Veterinary Academy & Pets Central Veterinary Network.

IAVC 2024 is expected to welcome over 3,000 Western and Asian veterinary professional peers, industry partners, and potential collaborators from across the region. This conference serves as a platform for fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative approaches to veterinary medicine.

As the event draws near, this is a friendly reminder that the 3-Day IAVC 2024 Pass pre-registration 12% discount at USD540 (Regular and Onsite Price: USD610) is still available until 31 July 2024. Don’t miss the chance to secure the spot at IAVC 2024 and take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to connect with leading experts, expand the professional network, and stay at the forefront of veterinary medicine. For more information and to register for IAVC 2024, please visit www.iavc.asia.

Pets Central Veterinary Academy Limited (PCVA) – IAVC Organizer

PCVA is the education arm of Pets Central Veterinary Network. Its mission is to provide well-rounded veterinary and animal care education. It has developed courses to support veterinarians, veterinary support staff, and pet parents. PCVA has been running a successful series of courses since 2010 in collaboration with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. The lectures introduced the roles in animal care of veterinarians, veterinary assistants, receptionists, customer service and pet parents. In 2018, PCVA started a lecture program with Vets Central, an online tele-vet and education platform that supports veterinarians who want to learn and get practical advice from U.S. and E.U. veterinary specialists.