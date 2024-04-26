Outstanding Digital Customer Experience as Key-to-Success in Canada Market



TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Moomoo, one of the leading one-stop digitalized stock trading platforms, announced winning the “Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX – Investments” Award at the Digital CX Awards 2024 by The Digital Banker. The Digital CX Awards is the world’s only program dedicated to recognising pioneering innovation in Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. This market recognition again demonstrates moomoo’s dedication in digital customer experience (CX) innovations, a key game-changer that impacts the entire market.

Moomoo Wins “Digital CX Awards 2024” by The Digital Banker.

As a customer-centric trading platform, moomoo aims to reinvent Canadians’ trading experience and empower Canadians to make sophisticated investment decisions by providing them with advanced tools and comprehensive data essentials at a low cost. Moomoo also offers 24/7 customer service to everyone, one of the main differentiators of the platform.

Moomoo Financial Canada Inc wins the “Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX – Investments” Award at the Digital CX Awards 2024 by The Digital Banker.

Moomoo Canada – A Dedication to Drive Market Change

Officially launched in Canada since September 2023, the moomoo app has rapidly gained popularity among Canadian users, ranking #1 among finance app downloads in Canada on Android.

Canadian investors can trade US and Canadian stocks and ETFs, as well as US options on moomoo. With self-directed moomoo accounts, Canadian investors can trade in U.S. and Canadian markets through one single moomoo account, with fees significantly lower than competitors.

Moomoo is currently the ONLY online brokerage that offers free in-depth level 2 premium real-time US stock quotes and market intelligence for Canadian investors. Canadian investors can trade U.S. stock with fees up to 90 per cent lower than competitors. Opening an account on moomoo requires $0 capital threshold and $0 account management fees. Moomoo also offers 30+ advanced charting tools, 100+ indicators and customizable technical analysis features with an aim to equip users, whether new or experienced, with ready-to-deploy toolkit for informed decision-making. The moomoo stock screener offers 100+ data filters, enabling users to uncover hidden opportunities across various sectors and markets.

Additionally, moomoo offers Canadian investors extended trading hours so they can take advantage of pre- and post-market trading opportunities. With moomoo, Canadian investors can trade in the US market from 4 AM to 8 PM ET, and trade in the Canadian market from 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

Moomoo is currently offering Canadian users 3-month free access to Nasdaq TotalView® starting May 1, 2024. Now would be a great opportunity to sign up and try out the moomoo app to make well-informed decisions at ease and with confidence.

For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website at www.moomoo.com/ca or contact pr@moomoo.com.

Hashtag: #moomoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About moomoo

Founded in the United States in 2018, moomoo has rapidly expanded globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Globally, moomoo and its affiliates are trusted by over 21 million users. Moomoo takes pride in its role as a global strategic collaborator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and global collaborator of CBOE Global Markets, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Best Day Trading Software 2023 awards from Benzinga, Best of the Best 2024 – Online Broker Rising Star from Money Australia and Best Retail Broker 2023 Award from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

About Moomoo Financial Canada Inc

Moomoo Financial Canada Inc (MFCI) provides brokerage products and related services to Canadian investors through the moomoo app. MFCI is a Canadian securities broker specializing in Order Execution Only (OEO) services and is registered with CIRO and a member of CIPF. MFCI does not provide investment advice or recommendations regarding the purchase or sale of any investments. Investors are responsible for their own investment decisions.