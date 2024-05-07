Enjoy the taste of spring together and convey good wishes—— Wanglaoji showed up at the “Sino-French Food Carnival” and Launched the International Brand Identity WALOVI in Paris

PARIS FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2024 – On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, a mobile food and cultural feast “Sino-French Food Carnival” was held on the Seine River in Paris, France on the evening of May 4

A trendy Chinese herbal tea, known as “cold tea” among Chinese consumers, also attracted many guests. Representatives from Guangzhou Wanglaoji Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the owner of the Chinese herbal tea brand, introduced the attendees to the brand’s stories and its idea to combine healthcare with gastronomy. This is also the first time that Wanglaoji’s English brand identity, WALOVI, has been unveiled on the highly distinctive French landmark, Seine River, after its release in the United States, Italy, France, and Thailand.

Herbal tea originates in Southern China and is a healthy plant-based herbal beverage. Wanglaoji, the ancestor of herbal tea which was founded in 1828, has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

In order to promote Ji culture to go abroad, Wanglaoji combines advanced AI technology and meta rendering technology builds to build Ji culture IP in the virtual world, which attracts more young and fashionable overseas consumers and leads the trend of healthy consumption. The on-site guests exclaimed, “They are like a window, letting us know for the first time that traditional Chinese medicine can be ingeniously combined with people’s clothing, food, housing, and transportation, integrating into all aspects of life. They are very oriental and fashionable.”

In recent years, Wanglaoji has accelerated its efforts to promote the brand overseas and sought new growth in overseas markets. Industry research and consulting organization Sullivan pointed out in the Global Beverage Market Development Report that natural plant-based beverages have become one of the rapidly growing tracks in the global beverage market, featuring broad prospects and huge potential. In recent years, Wanglaoji has deeply involved in overseas markets, entering many overseas platforms such as Amazon, Costco, Yamibuy, Wee, etc. Its sales network covers more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

“We hope to use traditional Chinese herbal tea culture as a link to foster the dissemination and development of oriental health philosophy in Europe, inject new ideas into the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations between China and Europe, and promote ‘Wanglaoji’ to become a vivid carrier of Chinese auspicious culture.” Weng Shaoquan, Chairman of Guangzhou Wanglaoji Great Health Industry Co., said.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.