Cecilia Chang Earns Prestigious Recognition in the Insurance’s “Global 100” Award

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2024 – Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, has been selected as one of the outstanding global leaders in the prestigious “Global 100” for 2024, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry, by Insurance Business.

The ‘Global 100’ list is a hallmark of excellence, featuring individuals who not only excel in their roles but also contribute significantly to the advancement of the industry. Cecilia Chang has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.

Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, said, “I am deeply honored to have been selected as one of the ‘Global 100’ global leaders by Insurance Business, as the CEO of Generali Hong Kong. Leading Generali Hong Kong, we demonstrate our ambition to be a Lifetime Partner to our customers – a commitment I hold with great pride. This accolade is a reflection of our bold vision and the successful strategies we have implemented to stand out in a competitive field. I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited for the journey ahead as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of the insurance industry.”

Mr. Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Insurance Business, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, “It was inspiring to see so many talented and driven professionals operating in the industry from across the globe. Cecilia fully deserves this honour for being a high achiever, driving growth and innovation along with leading the insurance industry into a new era.”

The Insurance Business Global 100 list features outstanding professionals who are making a positive difference and helping drive change across the industry. Now in its fifth year, this formidable list of the biggest names in insurance was put together by Insurance Business, leveraging its unique position as a true global publication and reaching six different markets – the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and the UK.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.