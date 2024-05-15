Atria-City Dental Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary Alongside World Health Day With Special Dental Package To Increase Oral Health Awareness

A dental hygienist uses a giraffe puppet to teach a young boy how to brush his teeth properly. The child, holding an electric toothbrush, watches the demonstration closely.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2024 – Atria-City Dental Group, a multidisciplinary dental group practice in Singapore has been providing general and specialist dental care for families since 1994. In conjunction with its 30th year anniversary and this year’s World Oral Health Day theme, “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body”, the practice is delighted to announce a dental package combining comprehensive Oral Health Screening and examination with an Orthopantomogram (OPG) (Full mouth X-ray), Oral Care Maintenance instruction and Orthodontic consultation (if necessary) at $90. This initiative, available from 11 to 31 May 2024, aims to promote oral health awareness and encourage individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

Emphasising the Importance of Maintaining Good Oral Hygiene Habits

Neglecting oral hygiene can cause a range of dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Over time, these untreated problems can escalate and progress to affect the surrounding teeth, soft tissue, and bone, potentially leading to severe systemic diseases. Some of the most common diseases include:

Dental caries (tooth decay)

Periodontal disease (infection and inflammation of the gum tissues)

Malocclusion (poor biting of the teeth due to alignment problems)

Oro-dental trauma (pain from injuries to the teeth and surrounding areas)

Mouth cancer

Echoing the 2024 World Oral Health Day’s slogan, “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body”, Atria-City Dental Group wishes to emphasise the impact of good oral/dental health on an individual’s overall well-being and quality of life. Among the key benefits of maintaining good oral hygiene habits that extend beyond just healthy teeth and gums are:

Prevents Tooth Decay and Gum Diseases: Regular brushing and flossing can prevent cavities, gingivitis, and periodontitis, safeguarding your oral health and overall well-being.

Helps Maintain Strong Teeth: Proper dental care ensures your teeth stay strong and healthy, allowing you to enjoy a full and balanced diet without discomfort or limitations.

Prevents Bad Breath: Regular cleaning and check-ups can keep halitosis at bay, promoting fresh breath and boosting confidence in social interactions.



Exclusive Oral Health Screening Package

In conjunction with this theme and its 30th anniversary, Atria-City Dental Group is offering a comprehensive Oral Health Screening package at $90 (before GST) for a limited period which includes the following:

Oral Health Screening: An examination of the patient’s oral health status with an assessment for cavities, gum disease and existing dental work.

Full Mouth Digital X-Ray (OPG): A panoramic scanning dental X-ray of the upper and lower jaw. It helps to detect teeth cavities, fractures, jaw dislocation, infection, tumours, sinuses, tooth impaction, etc.

Personalised Treatment Plan: The dental professionals will prepare a provisional personalised treatment plan tailored to specific oral health and aesthetic needs.

Educational Resources: Patients will receive valuable oral hygiene tips, dietary recommendations and guidance on maintaining optimal oral health.

Orthodontic Consultation (if necessary): For achieving straighter teeth, a better bite and a confident smile to correct bad bites due to teeth misalignment. To discuss solutions including all types of braces, Clear Aligner and Invisalign.

This oral health package is tailored for patients of all ages including children.

Atria-City Junior Dental Care is well known among parents for its high quality and affordable paediatric dental care. Many of their patients have grown up and their children continue to be cared for by the same team of dentists, making them dentists of 3 generations.

This package will run from 11 – 31 May 2024. The public may call or WhatsApp the practice directly for more details.

“At Atria-City Dental Group, we are committed to promoting oral health awareness from young and providing affordable dental services and solutions to our community even in the heart of Orchard Road. To mark our 30th anniversary, this is our way of giving back to the community and encouraging individuals to start taking care of their oral health, especially if challenges like busy schedules, affordability concerns or dental phobias have hindered their previous dental care experiences,” shared Stephanie Poon, Practice Manager.

About Atria-City Dental Group

Founded in 1994, Atria-City Dental Group is a multidisciplinary dental practice committed to providing comprehensive, personalised, gentle, and high-quality dental care to patients of all ages. Their professional dental team includes both specialist and general dental surgeons, ensuring a range of expertise to meet diverse dental needs.

Specialising in preventive and minimally invasive dentistry, Atria-City Dental Group is known for its well-planned restorative treatments, dental implants, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and specialist children’s dentistry services. Patients benefit from tailored treatment plans designed for optimal oral health and aesthetic outcomes.

Conveniently located on the medical floor (level 8) of Ngee Ann City Tower B along Orchard Road, Atria-City Dental Group offers easy accessibility next to Orchard MRT, making dental visits convenient for busy individuals and families in the heart of Singapore.