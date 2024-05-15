OceanX and Indonesia Launch Mission to Explore the Marine Wonders of Indonesia

Global ocean exploration nonprofit sets sail in Indonesia on a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian mission that combines science, education, and media to support the advancement of ocean science and marine education in the region, contributing to the battle against climate change.



BALI / JAKARTA, INDONESIA- Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2024 – Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX, together with the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia announced the official commencement of its landmark exploration mission “Indonesia Mission 2024,” part of a multi-year commitment to explore the waters of the Southeast Asia region and further global understanding of one of the most biodiverse and threatened oceanic regions in the world.

OceanX’s vessel OceanXplorer

OceanX will embark on a series of research expeditions in Indonesia aboard OceanXplorer – the world’s most advanced exploration, scientific research, and media production vessel. Before Indonesia, OceanX launched a multi-year focus on Southeast Asia in Singapore on 8th March 2024, establishing the city-state as a central meeting point for regional operations. After its Indonesian mission, OceanX will continue its work with expeditions in Malaysia and other countries in the region in the latter half of 2024.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, articulated his fervour for the ground-breaking discoveries that would emerge from this historic marine expedition in partnership with OceanX. “This partnership has been started since late 2022, and the CMMAI and BRIN have signed agreements with OceanX to ensure this partnership is carried out in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations. We hope the research under this mission will support social welfare through finding potential innovations in products and solutions for fields such as medicine or bio-technology, and most importantly the opportunity to study the potential of earthquakes and tsunamis for the safety of mankind,” said Luhut.

The mission began 8th May in Batam (Kepulauan Riau) and will continue through 25th August 2024, ending in Bitung (North Sulawesi). Throughout the five legs of the mission, OceanX, CMMAI, and BRIN will leverage next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our mission in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago. These waters are a kaleidoscope of marine life, teeming with undiscovered wonders,” said Vincent Pieribone, co-CEO and chief science officer of OceanX. “Indonesia’s ocean plays a central role in the country’s economy, geopolitics, culture, and natural environment. With that in mind, OceanX is committed to providing valuable insights into this vital resource. By collecting comprehensive data, we aim to empower informed decision-making – for sustainable fishery management, effective conservation strategies, and proactive mitigation efforts to safeguard against future natural disasters.”

This mission also involves other Ministries and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Navy Hydro-Oceanography Center (Pushidrosal), the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), and the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), as well as researchers from universities and organisations such as Konservasi Indonesia.

The mission team will conduct scientific research, educational programming, and develop inspiring content that will promote understanding and care for the ocean, while developing national capacity. Research will encompass a wide range of crucial areas, including megathrust zone investigations to refine earthquake and tsunami models, fisheries research in Western Sumatra to enhance understanding and guide management decisions and exploration of potential biodiversity alongside assessments of human impact.

OceanX Education will also launch several new on-ship experiences and educational programmes in partnership with Indonesian universities and nonprofits to develop and nurture the next generation of marine scientists, engineers, and storytellers. The mission’s education components build on several previous collaborative programs, including a deep-sea exploration mission aboard OceanXplorer with 15 Indonesian young explorers travelling from the Azores to Malta and capacity-building events for 800 students from the University of Indonesia, the Bandung Institute of Technology, and the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, both in September 2023. Indonesian researchers also joined OceanX’s mission in the UAE in December 2023.

The Ministry of Education of Indonesia supports this Mission to educate the Indonesian young generation about the ocean and promote their interest in ocean research, media, and storytelling. This will be achieved through the Young Explorer Programs in July and August 2024 and a university and school lecture tour, with the aim of maximising the benefits of the mission for Indonesians in terms of acquiring new knowledge, technology, and fostering a sense of responsibility towards the sustainability of the ocean.

Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic country, made up of 75% water environments and 17,500 islands, with a coastline of 108,000 km; nevertheless, only 19% of Indonesia’s oceans are mapped. Indonesia’s oceans, which are rich in biodiversity, have not yet been fully explored, particularly the deep sea. The Indonesian Research Team, comprising representatives from BRIN, universities, and Konservasi Indonesia, was selected through an open request for participation process in January 2023. The process provided opportunities for all Indonesian researchers to participate in vessel activities as well as advanced processing and analysis stages to produce significant output and outcomes.

“Since 2022, BRIN has been supporting maritime expeditions with a few hundreds of sailing days annually using BRIN’s fleet of research vessels and partnering foreign vessels like OceanXplorer. The program is made open for all scientists based on the competitive open call and collaboration. This program and supporting scheme are intended to encourage oceanic research and the utilisation of maritime resources across Indonesia’s water territory,” said BRIN Chairman Laksana Tri Handoko.

Meizani Irmadhiany, Senior Vice President and Executive Chair of Konservasi Indonesia stated, “We are very thrilled with this partnership between OceanX, the Government of Indonesia, and Konservasi Indonesia. We committed to preserving marine biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. Our scientists will join the expedition aboard the state-of-the-art OceanXplorer to research Indonesia’s rich marine ecosystems. This collaboration will advance scientific knowledge, support the creation of sustainable marine protected areas, and promote responsible fisheries management. Our efforts will contribute to Indonesia’s MPA Vision 30×45, aiming to protect 30% of marine territory by 2045, and foster sustainable fisheries for coastal communities.”

The OceanXplorer is fully equipped with cutting-edge technology to survey diverse marine environments, including deep-sea, shallow, and coastal habitats. This includes:

Two 1,000-metre manned submersibles

6,000-metre remote operated vehicle (ROV)

State-of-the-art research laboratories

Next-gen DNA sequencing capabilities

capabilities Full acoustic mapping capabilities

capabilities Conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) analysis

OceanX plans to take on numerous projects throughout Southeast Asia for several years and is currently in active discussions and collaboration with governments throughout the region, including Malaysia, Philippines, and others, to organise expeditions. For further information, and for the latest mission updates, please visit www.oceanx.org.

About OceanX

OceanX is on a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an operating program of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

About CMMAI

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia (“ CMMAI “), the government entity responsible for coordinating, synchronizing, and controlling government affairs in the maritime and investment sectors, including in the development and implementation of policies in the field of maritime resources. For more information, visit https://maritim.go.id and follow CMMAI on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About BRIN

The National Research and Innovation Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (“ BRIN “), an Indonesian government institution that carries out research, development, assessment and implementation, as well as integrated inventions and innovations as mandated by the Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 11 of 2019 and Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia Number 78 of 2021.