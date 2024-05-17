BioCair Celebrates 10th Anniversary

BioCair Celebrates 10 Years with complimentary Pocket Spray samples

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 –BioCair, Singapore’s leading non-toxic air and surface disinfectant brand, is excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary of protecting families from harmful germs. Marking a decade of dedication, BioCair reaffirms its commitment to offering safe, non-toxic solutions for safeguarding health and well-being, emphasising its continued focus on shielding its valued customers from harmful pathogens.

After three years of research and development, BioCair introduced a revolutionary ion-energising technology in 2010, leading to the BC-65™ solution. Inspired by the body’s own defences against pathogens, the BC-65 solution offers a unique defence against harmful bacteria and germsby eliminating them before they can enter the body. This non-toxic, alcohol-free solution kills 99.999% of surface and airborne pathogens in just 60 seconds.

BioCair’s dedication to safety and effectiveness is highlighted by rigorous testing from top labs like SGS, TÜV SÜD, and SETSCO. Produced under strict ISO standards, BioCair’s products meet high quality and safety criteria, offering consumers an effective disinfectant without the risk of side effects.

A Look Into BioCair’s History

In 2014, the first product line, the Disinfectant series, was launched, targeting surface and air disinfection. This disinfectant is non-toxic, free from chemicals and alcohol, and effectively eliminates surface and airborne germs.

The BioActive series was introduced in 2015, designed to be safe for use around children and effective against common childhood viruses that cause Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

By 2018, BioCair had expanded its distribution network to include 15 countries, notably Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The year 2020 saw significant market penetration in the United Kingdom, along with the completion of EN lab tests that validated the effectiveness of the products.

Between 2021 and 2022, BioCair started supplying products to the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and was listed as a supplier for the NHS in the UK, marking significant achievements in the company’s history.

In a major development, BioCair’s Pocket Sprays have received approval from the Singapore Health Science Authority (HSA) in 2024 for hand sanitising and surface disinfection. This HSA approval boosts BioCair’s credibility and consumer trust. Effective in eliminating germs and viruses, BioCair’s Pocket Sprays offer enhanced protection for both skin and surfaces, showcasing the brand’s commitment to public health and safety.

Complimentary Samples

In celebration of its anniversary, BioCair is offering free 10ml samples of its newly updated Pocket Sprays: the Disinfectant Pocket Spray and BioActive Pocket Spray. These disinfectant sprays, which are non-toxic and alcohol-free, can eliminate up to 99.999% of harmful germs and viruses. They are perfect for daily use on hands, surfaces, toys, and high-touch areas. Interested customers are invited to sign up for their sample via this form. Offer valid until 30 August 2024, while stocks last.

About BioCair

Established in Singapore, BioCair has been offering non-toxic air and surface disinfectant solutions since 2014. Utilising innovative ion-energising technology, BioCair developed the BC-65™ solution, providing effective germ protection without the use of harmful chemicals. BioCair continues to lead the way in innovation, upholding the highest disinfection standards to safeguard customers from harmful germs.