Luang Prabang Approves New Economic Zone for Tourism, Economic Growth

Luang Prabang is set to launch a new economic zone for the development of ecology, agriculture, and tourism at a 7,693-hectare site in Luang Prabang City and Xiengngeun district.

On 23 May, during the 1st Ordinary Session of the Luang Prabang Provincial People’s Council (Series 2), local authorities in Luang Prabang approved two draft agreements to outline the plan. However, a start date and an estimated cost for the project are yet to be disclosed.

According to local media, the primary goal of the scheme is to enhance tourism and foreign investors to Luang Prabang. The project also aims to improve agricultural production and enhance agricultural exchanges in the region.

Meanwhile, the officials have delineated the rights and provisions for people affected by the economic zone’s construction, including the expected compensation for those impacted by the project. During the meeting in Luang Prabang, the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department further provided the participants with feedback and clarifications.

Before approval, the scheme underwent thorough scrutiny by the People’s Council of Luang Prabang province, ensuring that the preparation processes complied with the Law on Legislation and the Law on Land Allocation.