Thailand Interested in Building Sixth Friendship Bridge to Laos

Thailand has confirmed its intention to build a sixth friendship bridge connecting the country to Laos over the Mekong River. This bridge would link Ubon Ratchathani in northeastern Thailand with Salavanh Province in Laos.

In recent discussions between Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, the potential construction of this new bridge was a key topic, as reported by Lao state media.

During the dialogue, which occurred during Maris’s visit to Laos on 30 May, both foreign ministers agreed to uphold the existing agreements between their respective countries.

The concept of a bridge between Ubon Ratchathani and Salavanh was initially proposed during Thai-Lao Joint Commission talks in November 2021.

If approved, this bridge would mark the sixth crossing between Thailand and Laos, with the fifth one nearly completed. The Fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, connecting Bolikhamxay Province in Laos to Bueng Kan Province in Thailand across the Mekong River, has recently been reported as 69 percent complete and is anticipated to be fully finished by November this year.

Other Lao-Thai bridges include those between Vientiane Capital and Nong Khai, Savannakhet and Mukdahan, Khammouane and Nakhon Phanom, and Bokeo and Chiang Rai.