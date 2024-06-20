Netflix Reveals Southeast Asian Films Lineup

Netflix has recently unveiled an exciting lineup of films and series from Southeast Asia, showcasing new works from Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The announcement was made during a special Netflix event in Jakarta. The gathering aimed at highlighting the streaming giant’s commitment to promoting local talents, according to Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for the Asia-Pacific region (APAC ex-India) and creator of Netflix Korean Original Series,

The new films span several genres, offering something for every movie lover. Here are some of the highlights from the lineup:

Thailand

Doctor Climax: This sex comedy film is a hit on Netflix in Thailand since its release on June 13. The movie explores the understanding of sex through the perspective of the main lead actor. Despite its 1970s setting, early reviews indicate that the storyline resonates with contemporary society. Kongdej Jaturanrasmee, the writer and director, aims for this series to encourage open discussions about sex-related issues, which remain taboo in many Southeast Asian countries.

Indonesia

Abadi Nan Jaya: This upcoming zombie apocalypse film marks Indonesia’s debut in the genre, starring actor Abadi Nan Jaya (WT) and directed by Kimo Stamboel. The movie boasts significant investment in special effects and VFX, drawing inspiration from acclaimed zombie films like “All of Us Are Dead.” Scheduled for release in 2025, Netflix confirms its highly anticipated debut.

Borderless Fog: Scheduled to stream in late 2024, this investigational crime drama is notable for featuring Indonesia’s first female lead in the genre.

The Philippines

Outside: Directed by Carlo Ledesma, this Philippine zombie movie unfolds in a remote village where a family fights to find safety. Anticipated for release in the second half of 2024, it promises a story of resilience and survival.