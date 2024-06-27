FIDO APAC Summit 2024 Announces Keynotes, Speakers, and Sponsors

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2024 – The FIDO Alliance is thrilled to announce the lineup for its highly anticipated second FIDO APAC Summit , set to take place at the JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur on September 10-11, 2024. Co-hosted by SecureMetric Technology and supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia, this premier event is dedicated to advancing phishing-resistant FIDO authentication across the region under the theme, “Unlocking a Secure Tomorrow.”

The summit will feature keynote addresses by notable leaders such as Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s Minister of Digital; Dato’ Dr. Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia; TS. Mohamed Kheirulnaim Mohamed Danial, Senior Assistant Director of National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre (NC4) & National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA); Andrew Shikiar, CEO & Executive Director of FIDO Alliance; and Edward Law, CEO of Securemetric.

They will be joined by a distinguished roster of speakers including Christiaan Brand, Product Manager: Identity and Security at Google; Eiji Kitamura, Developer Advocate at Google; Henry (Haixin) Chai, CEO of GMRZ Technology / Lenovo; Hyung Chul Jung, Head of Security Engineering Group at Samsung Electronics; Khanit Phatong, Senior Management Officer at Thailand Electronic Transactions Development Agency; Masao Kubo, Manager of Product Design Department at NTT DOCOMO; Naohisa Ichihara, CISO at Mercari; Niharika Arora, Developer Relations Engineer at Google; Sea Chong Seak, CTO at SecureMetric; Simon Trac Do, CEO & Founder of VinCSS; Takashi Hosono, General Manager at SBI Sumishin Net Bank; Yan Cao, Engineering Manager at TikTok; and Hao-Yuan Ting, Senior Systems Analyst at Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs.

The updated list of speakers can be found here.

Among the speakers, Tin Nguyen, a former U.S. Marine and FBI Special Agent, now a cybersecurity expert, will discuss the benefits of passwordless authentication and how it enhances organizational defenses against cyber threats. “Cybercriminals continuously search for vulnerabilities to take advantage of. Therefore, it is imperative for organizations to implement strong cybersecurity measures to safeguard their users,” says Nguyen. “Implementing FIDO-based passkeys provides an extra layer of security, mitigating potential threats without compromising user experience.”

The event promises to attract hundreds of attendees and will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical workshops, and an expo hall showcasing the latest innovations from leading technology companies such as Securemetric, VinCSS, OneSpan, iProov, Thales, AirCuve, Zimperium, RSA, Yubico, Identiv, Utimaco, FETIAN, and many more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends in cybersecurity, network with top industry minds, and gain invaluable knowledge on implementing FIDO standards for enhanced security.

“The FIDO Alliance is thrilled to host its second FIDO APAC Summit 2024 in Malaysia, featuring presentations from some of the brightest minds in authentication from the APAC region and beyond,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance. “With the continuous rise in the volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is crucial for organizations to move past passwords and adopt passkeys, a user-friendly alternative based on FIDO standards.”

Registrations are now open to the public. For more information and to register, please visit www.fidoapacsummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact events@fidoalliance.org.

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.