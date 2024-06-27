Laos, South Korea Strengthen Ties with Early Warning System Grant

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has granted USD 4 million to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) in Laos. The funding aims to upgrade Laos’ early warning systems for natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and landslides.

The signing ceremony took place in Seoul, South Korea with key representatives from both countries. Hee-Dong Yoo, Director of the Korea Meteorological Administration, highlighted the robust cooperation between South Korea and Laos. He commended the collaborative efforts and expressed his appreciation for the visit by Anongsone Phommachanh, Head of the Office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Laos, along with other Lao delegations.

Anongsone outlined the severe consequences of recent natural disasters in Laos, emphasizing the urgent need for improved early warning systems. He discussed with the Korean delegations the ongoing Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, which have significantly contributed to Laos’ disaster management capabilities.

The funding will be utilized to enhance the technological infrastructure of Laos’ early warning system, enabling more accurate and timely predictions of natural disasters. Additionally, it will support training programs to build local capacities in disaster management and response.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by South Korea to assist countries in the Asia-Pacific region in adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change. Through such partnerships, both nations hope to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters.