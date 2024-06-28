PolyU and AELIS Couture forge innovative partnership for Fall/Winter 2024/25 Couture Collection

A research team led by Prof. Kinor Jiang, Professor of the School of Fashion Textiles at PolyU has developed an innovative textile technology by using metallising technology to place ultra-thin, nano-scale metal films onto textiles. Without discharging any polluted water or chemicals, the non-aqueous process results in textiles that are not only visually stunning but also sustainable.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 June 2024 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is excited to announce its partnership with the esteemed Paris fashion house AELIS Couture (AELIS) for the Fall/Winter 2024/25 Couture Collection that was showcased during the haute couture week in Paris on 27 June 2024. Created by the legendary haute couture designer Sofia Crociani, the Collection introduces sustainable metal-coated textiles developed by PolyU, blending cutting-edge technology with luxury fashion.

This innovative textile technology was developed by the research team led by Prof. Kinor JIANG, Professor of the School of Fashion Textiles at PolyU, using developed metallising technology to place ultra-thin, nano-scale metal films onto textiles. Without discharging any polluted water or chemicals, the non-aqueous process results in textiles that are not only visually stunning but also sustainable. For this collection, the PolyU team created a precious gold and silver coated sustainable silk organza with a metallic pearly sheen while maintaining the comfort and flexibility of traditional textiles.

The collaboration with AELIS, renowned for its artful designs and sustainable approach to fashion, reflects PolyU’s commitment to advancing textile technology and its applications in the fashion industry. The integration of PolyU’s metal-coated textiles into AELIS Couture’s designs reveals a collection that embodies both style and state-of-the-art technology.

Prof. Christopher Chao, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU said, “We are thrilled to partner with AELIS for their Fall/Winter 2024/25 Couture Collection. The collaboration with AELIS Couture is a shining example of how PolyU’s research can be translated into real-world applications, bridging the gap between technology and artistry in fashion. We are proud to see our sustainable innovations contribute to the creation of couture that is as technologically advanced as it is beautiful.”

Sofia Crociani, Founder of AELIS, expressed her excitement at the partnership, “For AELIS Couture, the project with PolyU, born after a cycle of ‘sustainable lectures’ jointly organised by PolyU and the French Consulate in Hong Kong, is the result of a wonderful effort to advance in the ecological and technological research field. Working with PolyU has been an inspiring journey. Their precious metal-coated textiles have allowed us to explore new dimensions of design and sustainability. We are proud to present a collection that reflects the synergy between PolyU’s technological expertise and our commitment to eco-conscious couture.”

Through this international collaboration, PolyU joins hands with AELIS to make a bold statement in the fashion world, showcasing the potential of merging sustainability with luxury art-to-wear. The AELIS Fall/Winter 2024/25 Couture Fashion Show that took place during the “haute couture week” in Paris represents an event where innovation meets grace and elegance, setting a new standard for the future of couture.

